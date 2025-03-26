Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageflowerartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotovasejarFlower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz BoehmerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 916 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3127 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseZoar Fat Lamp (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078384/zoar-fat-lamp-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084796/stoneware-pitcher-c-1939-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseJar: For Salt, Meat, or Lard (c. 1939) by Margaret Gordonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083838/jar-for-salt-meat-lard-c-1939-margaret-gordonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseDouble Mold (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079684/double-mold-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseFlask (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083501/flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Bowl (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084080/pa-german-bowl-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083245/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083244/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197376/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083837/jar-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340718/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Elsie Weinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083247/crock-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083836/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443903/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWine Jug (probably 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085241/wine-jug-probably-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461208/beautiful-spring-facebook-story-templateView licenseFruit Jar (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083599/fruit-jar-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084242/pitcher-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licensePickle Jar (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084226/pickle-jar-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Jar (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084130/pa-german-jar-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349556/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePottery Piece (c. 1939) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084327/pottery-piece-c-1939-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203003/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083248/crock-c-1939-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Elsie Weinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084266/pitcher-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license