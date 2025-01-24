rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Flour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotocorner
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cabinet (c. 1940) by Grace Bolser
Cabinet (c. 1940) by Grace Bolser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089084/cabinet-c-1940-grace-bolserFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Corner cupboard (probably 1939) by Leslie Macklem
Corner cupboard (probably 1939) by Leslie Macklem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083188/corner-cupboard-probably-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083019/chest-drawers-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057789/editable-victorian-furniture-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kas (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
Kas (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083864/kas-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Lagom aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable design
Lagom aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20485441/lagom-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079415/corner-cupboard-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Painted Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
Painted Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080881/painted-wooden-chest-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Kitchen Piece with Tray (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Kitchen Piece with Tray (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070858/shaker-kitchen-piece-with-tray-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Wall Cabinet (c. 1939) by Betty Jean Davis
Wall Cabinet (c. 1939) by Betty Jean Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085088/wall-cabinet-c-1939-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080864/pa-german-wall-corner-cupboard-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1942) by William H Edwards
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1942) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088602/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Laundry room wall editable mockup, interior design
Laundry room wall editable mockup, interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11095880/laundry-room-wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView license
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081403/secretary-c-1938-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Desk (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
Desk (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074325/desk-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Chest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartier
Chest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083004/chest-c-1939-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Furniture poster template, editable text and design
Furniture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957291/furniture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklem
Corner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083185/corner-cupboard-c-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain license
Cafe poster template
Cafe poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786065/cafe-poster-templateView license
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080163/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Chest with Drawers (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
Chest with Drawers (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083032/chest-with-drawers-c-1939-walter-capuozzoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Copper-studded Door (One of a Pair) (c. 1939) by Mary Hansen
Copper-studded Door (One of a Pair) (c. 1939) by Mary Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083175/copper-studded-door-one-pair-c-1939-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Garden furniture Instagram post template
Garden furniture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721013/garden-furniture-instagram-post-templateView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083042/chest-with-drawer-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Secretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Secretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084525/secretary-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license