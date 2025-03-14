Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingscoffee tabledeskFootstool (1939) by Albert GeuppertOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 905 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3090 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFootstool (c. 1937) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074937/footstool-c-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseStove (1938) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081820/stove-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTea Table (1939) by Owen Middletonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084881/tea-table-1939-owen-middletonFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrestle Table (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084997/trestle-table-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseTable (Lyre Pedestal) (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084856/table-lyre-pedestal-c-1939-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseShoulder Yoke (1939) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084598/shoulder-yoke-1939-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture price list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHutch Table (c. 1939) by Nicholas Goridhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083792/hutch-table-c-1939-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain licenseVintage interior design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseGatelegged (Table) Ball & Claw Feet (c. 1939) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083620/gatelegged-table-ball-claw-feet-c-1939-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931070/boost-productivity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFootstool (c. 1939) by Frank Eisemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083594/footstool-c-1939-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11930977/boost-productivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTrestle Table (c. 1939) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085006/trestle-table-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseStudy vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10415615/study-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHay Fork (1938) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080193/hay-fork-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443346/boost-productivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCloth Shuttle (1939) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083119/cloth-shuttle-1939-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957326/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDining Table (c. 1939) by Lon Cronkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083306/dining-table-c-1939-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain licensePre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21111878/pre-orders-open-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLowboy (c. 1939) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083956/lowboy-c-1939-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979560/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseDressing Table (c. 1939) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083397/dressing-table-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979565/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseHay Fork (1938) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080195/hay-fork-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979513/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseServing Table (c. 1939) by John Swientochowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084528/serving-table-c-1939-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981448/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseWork Table (c. 1939) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085275/work-table-c-1939-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979600/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseCandle Table (1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082917/candle-table-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseNew post Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492442/new-post-instagram-post-templateView licenseFluting Iron (c. 1938) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079977/fluting-iron-c-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license