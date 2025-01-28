rawpixel
Garden Figure (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsgardensculpture
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Carved Bust: Doll (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
Public garden Facebook post template
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1941) by Robert Pohle
Vintage water fountain iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Carved Bird, Garden Decoration (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
Gardening club Instagram post template, editable text
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Robert Pohle
Little girl in garden png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Michael Riccitelli
Canvas mockup, editable design
Chalkware Figure (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Grow flower Facebook post template
Figurehead from the "Lady Clinton" (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Primitive Bust (c. 1939) by John Sullivan
Garden flowers Instagram post template, editable text
Mask (c. 1939) by Harry King
Hygge garden Instagram post template, editable text
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
Gardener's workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Cigar Store Figure (1935/1942) by Robert Pohle
Community garden week Instagram post template, editable text
Garden Figure "Pomona" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutal
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Architectural Detail (1939) by Robert Pohle
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Fireplace Ornament (c. 1939) by Andrew Topolosky
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Garden or Circus Figure (c. 1940) by Robert Barton
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Carved Group: "Mennonites Homeward" (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Carved Statue of the Virgin Mary (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Draped Figure (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Door Stop (c. 1939) by Richard Barnett
