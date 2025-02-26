rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Fruit Knife (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Save
Edit Image
fruitartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifephotospoon
Editable food sticker collage element remix
Editable food sticker collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931651/editable-food-sticker-collage-element-remixView license
Pie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Pie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084232/pie-crust-fluter-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Editable healthy eating lifestyle sticker, collage element remix
Editable healthy eating lifestyle sticker, collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931652/editable-healthy-eating-lifestyle-sticker-collage-element-remixView license
Candle Sticker (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
Candle Sticker (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085509/candle-sticker-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Steak lunch, restaurant food editable remix
Steak lunch, restaurant food editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696178/steak-lunch-restaurant-food-editable-remixView license
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Cookbook cover template, editable design
Cookbook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650015/cookbook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085177/weather-vane-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Steel Yard (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Steel Yard (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084760/steel-yard-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Latch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
Latch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083927/latch-for-double-swing-gate-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Spur (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spur (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084729/spur-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Toothpick (c. 1939) by Frank Fumagalli
Toothpick (c. 1939) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084937/toothpick-c-1939-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Iron Fork (c. 1937) by Frank Eiseman
Iron Fork (c. 1937) by Frank Eiseman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075338/iron-fork-c-1937-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Handmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thoss
Handmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thoss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083684/handmade-soldering-iron-1939-harvey-thossFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshall
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082751/bootjack-c-1939-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067914/pie-plate-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083124/clothes-pins-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Smoothie bowl element, editable healthy food collage design
Smoothie bowl element, editable healthy food collage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822752/smoothie-bowl-element-editable-healthy-food-collage-designView license
Bristle Remover for Hogs (1939) by Frank Volem
Bristle Remover for Hogs (1939) by Frank Volem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082801/bristle-remover-for-hogs-1939-frank-volemFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Chris Makrenos
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082757/bootjack-c-1939-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Cookbook Instagram post template
Cookbook Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730728/cookbook-instagram-post-templateView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain license
Cookbook Instagram story template
Cookbook Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730729/cookbook-instagram-story-templateView license
Crescent - Butted Strap Hinge (c. 1936) by Donald Streeter
Crescent - Butted Strap Hinge (c. 1936) by Donald Streeter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070194/crescent-butted-strap-hinge-c-1936-donald-streeterFree Image from public domain license
Disposable spoon and fork mockup, editable eco product
Disposable spoon and fork mockup, editable eco product
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604693/disposable-spoon-and-fork-mockup-editable-eco-productView license
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license