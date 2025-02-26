Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefruitartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifephotospoonFruit Knife (c. 1939) by Frank M KeaneOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 842 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2873 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable food sticker collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931651/editable-food-sticker-collage-element-remixView licensePie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084232/pie-crust-fluter-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable healthy eating lifestyle sticker, collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931652/editable-healthy-eating-lifestyle-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseCandle Sticker (c. 1940) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085509/candle-sticker-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseSteak lunch, restaurant food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696178/steak-lunch-restaurant-food-editable-remixView licenseCrimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650015/cookbook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseWooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cuttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085177/weather-vane-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseSteel Yard (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084760/steel-yard-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseLatch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083927/latch-for-double-swing-gate-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084729/spur-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseToothpick (c. 1939) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084937/toothpick-c-1939-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Fork (c. 1937) by Frank Eisemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075338/iron-fork-c-1937-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseHandmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083684/handmade-soldering-iron-1939-harvey-thossFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082751/bootjack-c-1939-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licensePie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067914/pie-plate-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseClothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083124/clothes-pins-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBrooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseSmoothie bowl element, editable healthy food collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822752/smoothie-bowl-element-editable-healthy-food-collage-designView licenseBristle Remover for Hogs (1939) by Frank Volemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082801/bristle-remover-for-hogs-1939-frank-volemFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082757/bootjack-c-1939-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730728/cookbook-instagram-post-templateView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730729/cookbook-instagram-story-templateView licenseCrescent - Butted Strap Hinge (c. 1936) by Donald Streeterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070194/crescent-butted-strap-hinge-c-1936-donald-streeterFree Image from public domain licenseDisposable spoon and fork mockup, editable eco producthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604693/disposable-spoon-and-fork-mockup-editable-eco-productView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license