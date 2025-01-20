rawpixel
Gabriel Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Lucille Chabot
angel's trumpetcelestial public domain antiqueangel public domainreligious artdinosaurchristianity public domain imagestrumpetweather vane angel gabriel
Holy mass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578291/holy-mass-poster-templateView license
Weather Vane - Angel Gabriel (c. 1939) by Salvatore Borrazzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085197/weather-vane-angel-gabriel-c-1939-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566259/good-friday-celebration-facebook-story-templateView license
Three Genii (c. 1505) by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988814/three-genii-c-1505-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Bakery house poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568513/bakery-house-poster-templateView license
The Archangel Gabriel (c. 1490/1491) by Martin Schongauer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986016/the-archangel-gabriel-c-14901491-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016513/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082222/weather-vane-c-1938-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Last Judgment (probably c. 1509/1510) by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998497/the-last-judgment-probably-15091510-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057831/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Archangel Gabriel (c. 1490/1491) by Martin Schongauer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986035/the-archangel-gabriel-c-14901491-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Jubilant Putto (possibly The Infant Christ) (c. 1750) by Austrian 18th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019609/jubilant-putto-possibly-the-infant-christ-c-1750-austrian-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059416/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cupid carrying a fowl accompanied by a dog, and another cupid playing a trumpet (c. 1450) by Maso Finiguerra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983087/image-dog-angels-animalFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Archangel Gabriel [middle left panel] (c. 1470/1480) by Cosmè Tura
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983948/the-archangel-gabriel-middle-left-panel-c-14701480-cosme-turaFree Image from public domain license
Praying Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600582/praying-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Christ Attended in the Tomb by Four Angels (c. 1500) by North Italian Veneto 16th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986460/photo-image-christ-angels-faceFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967595/good-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gabriel Weather Vane (Technique) (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060663/gabriel-weather-vane-technique-19351942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967592/good-friday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Winged Genii with Hobby Horse and Whip (c. 1520) by Albrecht Altdorfer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998752/winged-genii-with-hobby-horse-and-whip-c-1520-albrecht-altdorferFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Primo Mobile (Prime Mover) (c. 1465) by Master of the E Series Tarocchi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983794/primo-mobile-prime-mover-c-1465-master-the-series-tarocchiFree Image from public domain license
Carol concert Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14578282/carol-concert-facebook-story-templateView license
A Sleeping Cupid (early 16th century) by Pseudo Antonio da Brescia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9987529/sleeping-cupid-early-16th-century-pseudo-antonio-bresciaFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Two Cupids in Two Circles (c. 1517) by Lucas van Leyden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9990253/two-cupids-two-circles-c-1517-lucas-van-leydenFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Angel Gabriel (late 15th - early 16th century) by Anonymous Flemish 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984642/photo-image-angel-person-goldenFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724138/welcome-church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Male Genius Holding a Coat of Arms (probably 1535) by Sebald Beham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10001090/male-genius-holding-coat-arms-probably-1535-sebald-behamFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914168/pray-for-peaceView license
Sol (Sun) (c. 1465) by Master of the E Series Tarocchi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983828/sol-sun-c-1465-master-the-series-tarocchiFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724072/pray-for-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Elevation of Saint Mary Magdalene (c. 1504/1505) by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988627/the-elevation-saint-mary-magdalene-c-15041505-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724178/welcome-church-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Octava Spera (Eighth Sphere) (c. 1465) by Master of the E Series Tarocchi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983776/octava-spera-eighth-sphere-c-1465-master-the-series-tarocchiFree Image from public domain license