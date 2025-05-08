Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbagboxphotoGame Box (For Poker Chips) (c. 1939) by Francis Law DurandOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 956 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3264 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseGame Box (For Poker Chips) (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083610/game-box-for-poker-chips-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669901/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseCorner Cupboard (Used for Storing China) (1939) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083192/corner-cupboard-used-for-storing-china-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseCharity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596810/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFireplace Kettle (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065964/fireplace-kettle-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseMeowy Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722631/meowy-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseMitts (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075905/mitts-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715443/christmas-party-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseChair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064850/chair-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Claus, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721749/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseChair (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073511/chair-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Claus, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721774/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseShaker Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070821/shaker-chair-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas winter, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722146/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076690/quilt-patches-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseToy donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596941/toy-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTable (Occasional) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072009/table-occasional-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilt (Detail) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068171/quilt-detail-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoven Quilt Details (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078349/woven-quilt-details-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722637/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseChild's Sled (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073710/childs-sled-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy cloud whale background, customizable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123118/fantasy-cloud-whale-background-customizable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseCast Iron Dog (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073450/cast-iron-dog-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseShopping gift card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715534/shopping-gift-card-templateView licenseCandy Container (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073382/candy-container-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Greece Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStage Office Sign (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077383/stage-office-sign-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseChampagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597007/champagne-advertisement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePickle Jar (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084228/pickle-jar-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078681/bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseBaby care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597022/baby-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078678/bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598099/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMantel Clock (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075784/mantel-clock-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseClothing drive Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464938/clothing-drive-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePickle Jar (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084226/pickle-jar-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license