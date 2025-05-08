rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Game Box (For Poker Chips) (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbagboxphoto
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Game Box (For Poker Chips) (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
Game Box (For Poker Chips) (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083610/game-box-for-poker-chips-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669901/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Corner Cupboard (Used for Storing China) (1939) by Francis Law Durand
Corner Cupboard (Used for Storing China) (1939) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083192/corner-cupboard-used-for-storing-china-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596810/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fireplace Kettle (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Fireplace Kettle (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065964/fireplace-kettle-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Meowy Christmas Instagram post template
Meowy Christmas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722631/meowy-christmas-instagram-post-templateView license
Mitts (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Mitts (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075905/mitts-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Christmas party, animal watercolor editable remix
Christmas party, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715443/christmas-party-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064850/chair-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721749/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Chair (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073511/chair-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721774/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Shaker Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Shaker Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070821/shaker-chair-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722146/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Quilt Patches (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076690/quilt-patches-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Toy donation Instagram post template, editable text
Toy donation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596941/toy-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table (Occasional) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Table (Occasional) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072009/table-occasional-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (Detail) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Quilt (Detail) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068171/quilt-detail-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woven Quilt Details (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Woven Quilt Details (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078349/woven-quilt-details-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram post template
Merry Christmas Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722637/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView license
Child's Sled (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Child's Sled (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073710/childs-sled-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Fantasy cloud whale background, customizable aesthetic illustration remix
Fantasy cloud whale background, customizable aesthetic illustration remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123118/fantasy-cloud-whale-background-customizable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView license
Cast Iron Dog (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Cast Iron Dog (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073450/cast-iron-dog-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Shopping gift card template
Shopping gift card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715534/shopping-gift-card-templateView license
Candy Container (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Candy Container (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073382/candy-container-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stage Office Sign (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Stage Office Sign (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077383/stage-office-sign-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Champagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable text
Champagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597007/champagne-advertisement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084228/pickle-jar-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078681/bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Baby care Instagram post template, editable text
Baby care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597022/baby-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078678/bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598099/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mantel Clock (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Mantel Clock (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075784/mantel-clock-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Clothing drive Instagram post template, editable text
Clothing drive Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464938/clothing-drive-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084226/pickle-jar-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license