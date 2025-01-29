rawpixel
Friendship Pillow (1939) by Max Fernekes
Horse club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623089/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Horse lovers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761062/horse-lovers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085106/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084092/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Embroidery (c. 1940) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085782/embroidery-c-1940-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Editable ephemera collage element, vintage design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517100/editable-ephemera-collage-element-vintage-design-setView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082550/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Christmas wish list remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12839721/christmas-wish-list-remixView license
Tapestry (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084873/tapestry-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView license
Log Load Tightener (1939) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083945/log-load-tightener-1939-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Pet-friendly spaces presentation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13886207/pet-friendly-spaces-presentation-templateView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Marion Gaskill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082629/beaded-bag-c-1939-marion-gaskillFree Image from public domain license
Editable ink brush design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207753/editable-ink-brush-design-element-setView license
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079257/chintz-from-quilt-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Scouring Board (1939) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084531/scouring-board-1939-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Farm girl aesthetic png, creative collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218018/farm-girl-aesthetic-png-creative-collage-art-editable-designView license
Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084380/quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Wallpaper (c. 1939) by Moses Bank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085124/wallpaper-c-1939-moses-bankFree Image from public domain license
Dog holding needle, editable healthcare collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591109/dog-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075830/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Heartbroken quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632052/heartbroken-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Heartbroken quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632135/heartbroken-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Materials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067090/materials-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
Crewel Embroidery (1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083234/crewel-embroidery-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
Beadwork Book Marker (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072996/beadwork-book-marker-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Winter sweaters png element, animal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12441881/winter-sweaters-png-element-animal-remix-editable-designView license
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license