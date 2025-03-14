rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
George Washington (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartmanvintagepublic domainillustrationclothing
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Butcher's Shop Sign (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
Butcher's Shop Sign (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082845/butchers-shop-sign-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait Bust (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Portrait Bust (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068040/portrait-bust-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Puppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
Puppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084362/puppet-simon-legree-c-1939-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
George Washington on Horseback by William Holl II and John Faed
George Washington on Horseback by William Holl II and John Faed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10031837/george-washington-horseback-william-holl-and-john-faedFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Stern Piece (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
Stern Piece (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084767/stern-piece-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
Cast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082983/cast-iron-dobbie-jockey-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' included editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318545/image-background-png-textureView license
George Washington (1785) by Valentine Green, Thomas Stothard and Charles Willson Peale
George Washington (1785) by Valentine Green, Thomas Stothard and Charles Willson Peale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025650/image-background-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
Retro collage of a man reading, with a book, orange, and lightbulb editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318544/image-background-png-textureView license
Dancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Dancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083279/dancing-doll-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Garden Figure "Pomona" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutal
Garden Figure "Pomona" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083601/garden-figure-pomona-c-1939-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hotel Porter Figure (1939) by Alvin M Gully
Hotel Porter Figure (1939) by Alvin M Gully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083787/hotel-porter-figure-1939-alvin-gullyFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chalkware Rabbit (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeau
Chalkware Rabbit (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087489/chalkware-rabbit-c-1941-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Figurehead: "Jolly Tar" by Mary E Humes
Figurehead: "Jolly Tar" by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044030/figurehead-jolly-tar-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView license
Cigar Store Figure: Punch (c. 1939) by Elmer R Kottcamp
Cigar Store Figure: Punch (c. 1939) by Elmer R Kottcamp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083084/cigar-store-figure-punch-c-1939-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1936) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065063/cigar-store-figure-c-1936-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
Figurehead (c. 1939) by Jane Iverson
Figurehead (c. 1939) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083461/figurehead-c-1939-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
Financial investment businessman, business growth editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView license
The Death of George Washington (c. 1800) by E Pember and S Luzerder
The Death of George Washington (c. 1800) by E Pember and S Luzerder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026974/the-death-george-washington-c-1800-pember-and-luzerderFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cigar Store Figure "Sailor" (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
Cigar Store Figure "Sailor" (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089117/cigar-store-figure-sailor-c-1940-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
Vintage collage with a man reading, books, planets, and a light bulb on a textured social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318553/image-background-png-textureView license
Woman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Woman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085252/womans-shoes-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793531/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Metal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George File
Metal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080603/metal-toy-bank-tammany-bank-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
Vintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView license
Cigar Store Soldier (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Cigar Store Soldier (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065093/cigar-store-soldier-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license