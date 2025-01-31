rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Gatelegged (Table) Ball & Claw Feet (c. 1939) by Joseph Sudek
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsballfeet
Beer time Instagram story template, editable text
Beer time Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543317/beer-time-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Gate-legged Table, Ball & Claw Feet (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
Gate-legged Table, Ball & Claw Feet (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080001/gate-legged-table-ball-claw-feet-c-1938-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686800/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Hutch Table (c. 1939) by Nicholas Gorid
Hutch Table (c. 1939) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083792/hutch-table-c-1939-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Bedding mockup, editable design
Bedding mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14669840/bedding-mockup-editable-designView license
Kitchen Cupboard (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
Kitchen Cupboard (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080443/kitchen-cupboard-c-1938-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Beer time Instagram post template, editable text
Beer time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617286/beer-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hepplewhite Drop Leaf Table (c. 1942) by Hugh Ryan
Hepplewhite Drop Leaf Table (c. 1942) by Hugh Ryan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088603/hepplewhite-drop-leaf-table-c-1942-hugh-ryanFree Image from public domain license
Beer time poster template
Beer time poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713178/beer-time-poster-templateView license
Trestle Table (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Trestle Table (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084997/trestle-table-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Sports injury physiotherapy email header template, editable text
Sports injury physiotherapy email header template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9805721/sports-injury-physiotherapy-email-header-template-editable-textView license
Carved Chair (1935/1942) by Joseph Sudek
Carved Chair (1935/1942) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059455/carved-chair-19351942-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Sports injury physiotherapy poster template, editable text & design
Sports injury physiotherapy poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9805728/sports-injury-physiotherapy-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Table (Lyre Pedestal) (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Table (Lyre Pedestal) (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084856/table-lyre-pedestal-c-1939-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Sports injury physiotherapy flyer template, editable text & design
Sports injury physiotherapy flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9805724/sports-injury-physiotherapy-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Sports injury physiotherapy Twitter ad template, editable text
Sports injury physiotherapy Twitter ad template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9805719/sports-injury-physiotherapy-twitter-template-editable-textView license
Sewing Table (c. 1939) by Claude Marshall and Esther Williams
Sewing Table (c. 1939) by Claude Marshall and Esther Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084547/sewing-table-c-1939-claude-marshall-and-esther-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Sports injury physiotherapy Instagram post template, editable social media design
Sports injury physiotherapy Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9722140/png-accident-athelete-backView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
Dining Room Table (c. 1936) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065471/dining-room-table-c-1936-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license
Sports injury physiotherapy social story template, editable text
Sports injury physiotherapy social story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9722438/sports-injury-physiotherapy-social-story-template-editable-textView license
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085992/half-round-table-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Sports injury physiotherapy blog banner template, editable design
Sports injury physiotherapy blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9722439/sports-injury-physiotherapy-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085514/candle-table-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Car race Instagram post template
Car race Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444098/car-race-instagram-post-templateView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Beer time Facebook post template, editable design
Beer time Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12654849/beer-time-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Tea Table (1939) by Owen Middleton
Tea Table (1939) by Owen Middleton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084881/tea-table-1939-owen-middletonFree Image from public domain license
Golden hour poster template
Golden hour poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443787/golden-hour-poster-templateView license
Windsor Comb-back Chair (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Windsor Comb-back Chair (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085243/windsor-comb-back-chair-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Magical forest poster template
Magical forest poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444058/magical-forest-poster-templateView license
Rope Bed (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
Rope Bed (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084440/rope-bed-c-1939-walter-capuozzoFree Image from public domain license
FHM Instagram post template
FHM Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444498/fhm-instagram-post-templateView license
Trestle Table (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
Trestle Table (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085006/trestle-table-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Hello beautiful quote Facebook post template
Hello beautiful quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632413/hello-beautiful-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Foot Stool (c. 1937) by Frank Nelson
Foot Stool (c. 1937) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074933/foot-stool-c-1937-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Football Instagram post template, editable text and design
Football Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610417/football-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Harding
Cellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Harding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088540/cellaret-c-1942-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain license
Fitness poster template, editable text and design
Fitness poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11915196/fitness-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Foot Stool - Mahogany with Horse Hair Covering (c. 1939) by Magnus S Fossum
Foot Stool - Mahogany with Horse Hair Covering (c. 1939) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083582/foot-stool-mahogany-with-horse-hair-covering-c-1939-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license