Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebunnyobjectrabbitdoganimalartpublic domaindrawingsGarden Figure (Rabbit) (c. 1939) by Maurice Van FelixOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 959 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3273 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002448/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseSeated Chalkware Rabbit (c. 1939) by Andrew Topoloskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084532/seated-chalkware-rabbit-c-1939-andrew-topoloskyFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002015/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseGridiron (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083656/gridiron-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001962/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082491/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002465/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseGridiron (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083671/gridiron-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002503/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseLatch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083927/latch-for-double-swing-gate-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001959/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licensePa. German Seated Chalkware Rabbit (c. 1938) by Andrew Topoloskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080840/pa-german-seated-chalkware-rabbit-c-1938-andrew-topoloskyFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001735/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseRocking Horse (c. 1939) by Willard Hazenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084434/rocking-horse-c-1939-willard-hazenFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001737/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseCarousel Dog (c. 1939) by Dorothy Handyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082927/carousel-dog-c-1939-dorothy-handyFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407236/easter-facebook-post-templateView licenseGarden Gate Latch (c. 1940) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085928/garden-gate-latch-c-1940-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002049/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082550/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable rabbit wearing blue pajamas character watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699222/editable-rabbit-wearing-blue-pajamas-character-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseNeedlepoint Panel (c. 1939) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084064/needlepoint-panel-c-1939-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licensePng editable anthropomorphic animals collage art on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135956/png-editable-anthropomorphic-animals-collage-art-transparent-backgroundView licenseHorse and Rider (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083767/horse-and-rider-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407237/happy-easter-facebook-post-templateView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078477/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseBunny carrying vegetable basket, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616695/bunny-carrying-vegetable-basket-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseDoor Handle (c. 1938) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079663/door-handle-c-1938-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pink aesthetic object design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15316062/editable-pink-aesthetic-object-design-element-setView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085329/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseBunny carrying vegetable basket, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632512/bunny-carrying-vegetable-basket-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseWallpaper (c. 1939) by Moses Bankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085124/wallpaper-c-1939-moses-bankFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic animals collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124036/editable-anthropomorphic-animals-collageView licenseLock and Key (c. 1938) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080546/lock-and-key-c-1938-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic animals collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124037/editable-anthropomorphic-animals-collageView licenseEmber Carrier (c. 1940) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085781/ember-carrier-c-1940-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseEaster bunny and eggs, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071714/easter-bunny-and-eggs-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseChalkware Figure (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082991/chalkware-figure-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseCute rabbit sticker, Easter illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697951/cute-rabbit-sticker-easter-illustrationView licenseToast Rack (c. 1938) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081990/toast-rack-c-1938-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license