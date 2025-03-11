rawpixel
Garden Gate Latch (c. 1939) by J Peltzman
Purple Texas bluebell flower, botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181164/purple-texas-bluebell-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView license
Latch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083927/latch-for-double-swing-gate-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Botanical products Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670621/botanical-products-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Log Load Tightener (1939) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083945/log-load-tightener-1939-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Botanical products Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998664/botanical-products-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078465/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Purple Texas bluebell flower, botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211203/purple-texas-bluebell-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView license
Wrought Iron Andirion (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082402/wrought-iron-andirion-c-1938-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView license
Clock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079346/clock-c-1938-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Rabbit in garden background, drawing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691506/rabbit-garden-background-drawing-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078483/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView license
Warming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085151/warming-pan-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic rabbits background, drawing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689297/aesthetic-rabbits-background-drawing-designView license
Garden Gate Latch (c. 1940) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085928/garden-gate-latch-c-1940-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Traces of nature poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23260237/image-texture-butterfly-cartoonView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082947/carpenters-brace-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic rabbits background, drawing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690845/aesthetic-rabbits-background-drawing-designView license
Toddy Ladle (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084924/toddy-ladle-c-1939-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Drawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView license
Bishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082697/bishop-hill-mangler-c-1939-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic rabbits background, drawing design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690863/aesthetic-rabbits-background-drawing-designView license
Pie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084232/pie-crust-fluter-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Garden party Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18405416/garden-party-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Fireplace Tool (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085829/fireplace-tool-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Animal insect element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15004484/animal-insect-element-set-editable-designView license
Bishop Hill: Flail (c. 1939) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082674/bishop-hill-flail-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Insect set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091229/insect-set-editable-design-elementView license
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084900/tie-back-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage insect animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847411/editable-vintage-insect-animal-design-element-setView license
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083124/clothes-pins-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain license
Purple Texas bluebell png flower, botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259228/purple-texas-bluebell-png-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView license
Hatchel (Flax Comb) (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083718/hatchel-flax-comb-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Hands and moon, aesthetic desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761332/hands-and-moon-aesthetic-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Plumb Line and Board (1939) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084308/plumb-line-and-board-1939-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Gardener in flower field, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512224/gardener-flower-field-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
Apple Peeler (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082503/apple-peeler-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Insect set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091280/insect-set-editable-design-elementView license
Naval Clapper (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084062/naval-clapper-c-1939-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain license