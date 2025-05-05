Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassphotovaseceleryGlass Celery Holder (c. 1939) by Frank M KeaneOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 927 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3165 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseGlass Lamp (c. 1941) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087799/glass-lamp-c-1941-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCelery Holder (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064842/celery-holder-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCelery Holder (c. 1936) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064848/celery-holder-c-1936-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseAmerican "Bohemian" Glass Mug (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082469/american-bohemian-glass-mug-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082734/bonnet-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePotpourri Jar (c. 1940) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086499/potpourri-jar-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSteel Yard (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084760/steel-yard-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, flower photo, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763638/picture-frame-mockup-flower-photo-home-decorView licenseBook Rest - Mahogany (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082737/book-rest-mahogany-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFruit Knife (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083604/fruit-knife-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084232/pie-crust-fluter-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpoon Holder (c. 1939) by May Hayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084731/spoon-holder-c-1939-may-haysFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseToddy Glass (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086960/toddy-glass-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait - Watercolor (c. 1940) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086502/portrait-watercolor-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseCircus Wagon (c. 1938) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079310/circus-wagon-c-1938-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseRocking Chair with Rawhide Seat (c. 1938) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081277/rocking-chair-with-rawhide-seat-c-1938-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059856/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCandle Sticker (c. 1940) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085509/candle-sticker-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059854/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpoon Holder (c. 1941) by Joseph Mitryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088174/spoon-holder-c-1941-joseph-mitryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGlass Celery Dish (c. 1937) by Beulah Bradleighhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075024/glass-celery-dish-c-1937-beulah-bradleighFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Flower Holder (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067395/pa-german-flower-holder-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072888/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView license"Hurricane" Shade (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064018/hurricane-shade-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license