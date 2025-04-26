rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Goblet (c. 1939) by Michael Fenga
Save
Edit Image
antiqueartcanglasspaintingsphotopublic domainwatercolour
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wine Glass (c. 1939) by Michael Fenga
Wine Glass (c. 1939) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085234/wine-glass-c-1939-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Summer design element set
Editable watercolor Summer design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167005/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView license
Silver Beaker (c. 1938) by Michael Fenga
Silver Beaker (c. 1938) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081565/silver-beaker-c-1938-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Bubble Effect
Bubble Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24169941/bubble-effectView license
Wine Glass (c. 1940) by Michael Fenga
Wine Glass (c. 1940) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087209/wine-glass-c-1940-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947673/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Salt Shaker (c. 1939) by Michael Fenga
Salt Shaker (c. 1939) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084484/salt-shaker-c-1939-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941442/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Goblet (c. 1937) by Charles Garjian
Goblet (c. 1937) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075042/goblet-c-1937-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce png illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce png illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947672/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-png-illustration-editable-designView license
Tumbler (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Tumbler (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087031/tumbler-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947674/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Necklace (c. 1937) by Michael Fenga
Necklace (c. 1937) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075947/necklace-c-1937-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953469/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083245/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain license
History quote Instagram post template
History quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083244/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain license
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1939) by George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1939) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083246/crock-c-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Canned food iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Canned food iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947671/canned-food-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Pa. German Saffron Box (c. 1939) by J Howard Iams
Pa. German Saffron Box (c. 1939) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084155/pa-german-saffron-box-c-1939-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Canned food iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Canned food iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953468/canned-food-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Toleware Metal Teapot (c. 1939) by Andrew Topolosky
Toleware Metal Teapot (c. 1939) by Andrew Topolosky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084934/toleware-metal-teapot-c-1939-andrew-topoloskyFree Image from public domain license
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935156/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jar (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
Jar (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083833/jar-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license
Art poster template
Art poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273041/art-poster-templateView license
Ring (c. 1940) by Michael Fenga
Ring (c. 1940) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086611/ring-c-1940-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Supermarket Instagram post template, editable text
Supermarket Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950600/supermarket-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Silver Beaker (c. 1938) by Michael Fenga
Silver Beaker (c. 1938) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081559/silver-beaker-c-1938-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Love & friendship quote Instagram story template
Love & friendship quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631665/love-friendship-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082566/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Onion & pickle jar, vegetable food png illustration, editable design
Onion & pickle jar, vegetable food png illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947633/onion-pickle-jar-vegetable-food-png-illustration-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083836/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralian
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082586/bandbox-c-1939-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain license
Real friends quote Instagram story template
Real friends quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631646/real-friends-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084228/pickle-jar-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Toast Instagram post template, editable text
Toast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950455/toast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
Crock (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083247/crock-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license