Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewatercolor glass bottleartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassphotovaseGlass Bottle (c. 1939) by LeRoy GriffithOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 925 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3158 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePickle Jar (c. 1939) by Frances Godfrey and LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084214/pickle-jar-c-1939-frances-godfrey-and-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Iron (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084990/toy-iron-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHatchel (Flax Comb) (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083718/hatchel-flax-comb-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fuldahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084259/pitcher-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseShoe Blacking Bottle (c. 1939) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084597/shoe-blacking-bottle-c-1939-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseWater or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085161/water-wine-jug-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083245/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePottery Jug (c. 1939) by George C Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084322/pottery-jug-c-1939-george-brownFree Image from public domain licenseFresh flowers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563628/fresh-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCider Jug (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083086/cider-jug-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288897/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseGlass Perfume Bottle (c. 1939) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083634/glass-perfume-bottle-c-1939-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseSea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235251/sea-turtle-plastic-pollution-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseFlask (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083505/flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, flower photo, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763638/picture-frame-mockup-flower-photo-home-decorView licenseMiniature Flask (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084019/miniature-flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licensePink coquette aesthetic, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418551/pink-coquette-aesthetic-editable-design-element-setView licenseInvalid's Feeding Cup (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083818/invalids-feeding-cup-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563862/spring-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083246/crock-c-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseFloral essence poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704377/floral-essence-poster-template-and-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288431/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseVase (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082130/vase-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15286385/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseJug (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083869/jug-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288902/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseSalt Shaker (c. 1939) by Michael Fengahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084484/salt-shaker-c-1939-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288893/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseGrain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080057/grain-scoop-c-1938-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseWine of Italy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667531/wine-italy-poster-templateView licenseJug (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083875/jug-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license