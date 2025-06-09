Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartfurniturepublic domainsnakedrawingssketchhandwritingGridiron (c. 1939) by Maurice Van FelixOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 911 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3110 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable animal tattoo celestial drawing design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15849153/editable-animal-tattoo-celestial-drawing-design-element-setView licenseGridiron (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083671/gridiron-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal tattoo celestial drawing design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15848952/editable-animal-tattoo-celestial-drawing-design-element-setView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078477/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseCat ruining houseplant collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398425/cat-ruining-houseplant-collage-elementView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085329/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715834/japanese-oriental-cloud-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082491/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715878/japanese-oriental-cloud-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by Albert Taxsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085017/trivet-c-1939-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese oriental cloud png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715804/japanese-oriental-cloud-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGarden Figure (Rabbit) (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083621/garden-figure-rabbit-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseSnake guide Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709191/snake-guide-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlatiron/Crimping Iron (1935/1942) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060604/flatironcrimping-iron-19351942-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseSnake week Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663109/snake-week-instagram-post-templateView licenseKettle Tilter (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083883/kettle-tilter-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Mystical celestial art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15582241/editable-mystical-celestial-art-design-element-setView licenseFlatiron (1935/1942) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060597/flatiron-19351942-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Mystical celestial art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15581991/editable-mystical-celestial-art-design-element-setView licenseFlatiron Holder (c. 1939) by Benjamin Resnickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083520/flatiron-holder-c-1939-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain licenseExotic Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14684796/exotic-instagram-story-templateView licenseLatch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083927/latch-for-double-swing-gate-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607402/islamic-clothing-poster-templateView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085032/trivet-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseCreative doodle art, colorful element editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790610/creative-doodle-art-colorful-element-editable-designView licenseToast Rack (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084917/toast-rack-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseGarden party editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049862/image-butterfly-flower-animalView licenseGarden Gate Latch (c. 1940) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085928/garden-gate-latch-c-1940-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607395/islamic-clothing-facebook-story-templateView licenseDoor Handle (c. 1938) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079663/door-handle-c-1938-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseTea party invitation editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23093825/image-green-leaf-butterfly-roseView licenseGridiron (c. 1939) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083655/gridiron-c-1939-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseEducation desktop wallpaper, cute doodle backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764177/education-desktop-wallpaper-cute-doodle-backgroundView licenseLock and Key (c. 1938) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080546/lock-and-key-c-1938-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseBook & cafe logo, editable vintage business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13643851/book-cafe-logo-editable-vintage-business-branding-template-designView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1939) by John Petruccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083571/flat-iron-stand-c-1939-john-petrucciFree Image from public domain licenseCreative doodle, cute art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551575/creative-doodle-cute-art-editable-designView licenseEmber Carrier (c. 1940) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085781/ember-carrier-c-1940-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic clothing blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607409/islamic-clothing-blog-banner-templateView licenseToast Rack (c. 1938) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081990/toast-rack-c-1938-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license