Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalwoodpersonartwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingsHalyard Block (1939) by Lloyd Charles LemckeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 905 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3088 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Rack for Newspapers (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085138/wall-rack-for-newspapers-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseSpice Box (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084716/spice-box-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseRabbet Plane (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081226/rabbet-plane-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseCheers restaurant promotion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687227/cheers-restaurant-promotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStoneware Mug for Beer (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084787/stoneware-mug-for-beer-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708002/dinner-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTable Lamp (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084859/table-lamp-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597408/dinner-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIce Skate (c. 1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080301/ice-skate-c-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy food poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596886/healthy-food-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080435/kettle-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseOrnamental Iron Leaf (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080678/ornamental-iron-leaf-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseWood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082340/wood-carvers-bench-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseCheers restaurant promotion blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599105/cheers-restaurant-promotion-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081304/rosette-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseCheers restaurant promotion Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687230/cheers-restaurant-promotion-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082355/wooden-log-chair-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDecoy Duck #1 (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079577/decoy-duck-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseCheers restaurant promotion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687226/cheers-restaurant-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaulking Hammer (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073497/caulking-hammer-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708004/dinner-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCoopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079411/coopersmith-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseFish shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12558424/fish-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCounterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079424/counterbalance-rooster-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBuck Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078780/buck-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseSupport hormone health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597226/support-hormone-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStar Design Comforter (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077387/star-design-comforter-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseGirls picnic in a park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389025/girls-picnic-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseWooden Shoe (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078325/wooden-shoe-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708003/dinner-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWitch Lantern (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078230/witch-lantern-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseBakery shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597201/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075689/leather-guide-marker-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license