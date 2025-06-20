rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Halyard Block (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Save
Edit Image
animalwoodpersonartwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintings
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Rack for Newspapers (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wall Rack for Newspapers (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085138/wall-rack-for-newspapers-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Spice Box (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Spice Box (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084716/spice-box-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Rabbet Plane (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Rabbet Plane (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081226/rabbet-plane-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Cheers restaurant promotion poster template, editable text and design
Cheers restaurant promotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687227/cheers-restaurant-promotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stoneware Mug for Beer (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Stoneware Mug for Beer (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084787/stoneware-mug-for-beer-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party poster template, editable text and design
Dinner party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708002/dinner-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Table Lamp (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Table Lamp (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084859/table-lamp-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party Instagram post template, editable text
Dinner party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597408/dinner-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ice Skate (c. 1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Ice Skate (c. 1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080301/ice-skate-c-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Healthy food poster template, editable text and design
Healthy food poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596886/healthy-food-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Kettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080435/kettle-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Ornamental Iron Leaf (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Ornamental Iron Leaf (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080678/ornamental-iron-leaf-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Wood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082340/wood-carvers-bench-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Cheers restaurant promotion blog banner template, editable text
Cheers restaurant promotion blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599105/cheers-restaurant-promotion-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Rosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Rosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081304/rosette-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Cheers restaurant promotion Instagram story template, editable text
Cheers restaurant promotion Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687230/cheers-restaurant-promotion-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082355/wooden-log-chair-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Decoy Duck #1 (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Decoy Duck #1 (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079577/decoy-duck-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Cheers restaurant promotion Instagram post template, editable text
Cheers restaurant promotion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687226/cheers-restaurant-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Caulking Hammer (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Caulking Hammer (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073497/caulking-hammer-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party Instagram story template, editable text
Dinner party Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708004/dinner-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Coopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Coopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079411/coopersmith-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Fish shop poster template, editable text and design
Fish shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12558424/fish-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079424/counterbalance-rooster-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Buck Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Buck Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078780/buck-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Support hormone health Instagram post template, editable text
Support hormone health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597226/support-hormone-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Star Design Comforter (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Star Design Comforter (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077387/star-design-comforter-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Girls picnic in a park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Girls picnic in a park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389025/girls-picnic-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Wooden Shoe (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wooden Shoe (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078325/wooden-shoe-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party blog banner template, editable text
Dinner party blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708003/dinner-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Witch Lantern (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Witch Lantern (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078230/witch-lantern-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
Bakery shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597201/bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Leather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Leather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075689/leather-guide-marker-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license