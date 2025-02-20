rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Handmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thoss
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifephotodaggerspoon
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshall
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082751/bootjack-c-1939-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Knife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerd
Knife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083884/knife-c-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083124/clothes-pins-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Strap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Stroh
Strap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084817/strap-hinge-for-door-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain license
Wooden fork and spoon editable mockup element
Wooden fork and spoon editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7600816/wooden-fork-and-spoon-editable-mockup-elementView license
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Frying pan png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Frying pan png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436567/frying-pan-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Latch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
Latch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083927/latch-for-double-swing-gate-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Kitchenware pattern background, baking tool illustration, editable design
Kitchenware pattern background, baking tool illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790627/kitchenware-pattern-background-baking-tool-illustration-editable-designView license
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084717/spade-bit-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Drawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooley
Drawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079705/drawshave-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license
Crime book cover template
Crime book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView license
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084824/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085177/weather-vane-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Lock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Lock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083942/lock-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Corn Knife (1939) by Walter Praefke
Corn Knife (1939) by Walter Praefke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083204/corn-knife-1939-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain license
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Shoulder Yoke (1939) by Albert Geuppert
Shoulder Yoke (1939) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084598/shoulder-yoke-1939-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Bristle Remover for Hogs (1939) by Frank Volem
Bristle Remover for Hogs (1939) by Frank Volem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082801/bristle-remover-for-hogs-1939-frank-volemFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbard
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082755/bootjack-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Trailboard (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalb
Trailboard (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084984/trailboard-c-1939-beatrice-dekalbFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf background, editable design
Paper craft leaf background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157759/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView license
Iron Carpet Stretcher (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearce
Iron Carpet Stretcher (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearce
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066529/iron-carpet-stretcher-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain license