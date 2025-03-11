rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hand Lantern (c. 1939) by Lazar Rubinstein
Save
Edit Image
necklacepublic domain lanternhandartpublic domaindrawingslampjewelry
Premium gems Instagram post template
Premium gems Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022418/premium-gems-instagram-post-templateView license
Square Lantern (c. 1939) by Lazar Rubinstein
Square Lantern (c. 1939) by Lazar Rubinstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084732/square-lantern-c-1939-lazar-rubinsteinFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Lazar Rubinstein
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Lazar Rubinstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083551/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-lazar-rubinsteinFree Image from public domain license
Blessed Eid poster template
Blessed Eid poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064649/blessed-eid-poster-templateView license
Andiron (c. 1939) by Lazar Rubinstein
Andiron (c. 1939) by Lazar Rubinstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082487/andiron-c-1939-lazar-rubinsteinFree Image from public domain license
Dressing room editable doodle illustration
Dressing room editable doodle illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9180967/dressing-room-editable-doodle-illustrationView license
Bandbox Sections (c. 1940) by Lazar Rubinstein
Bandbox Sections (c. 1940) by Lazar Rubinstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085378/bandbox-sections-c-1940-lazar-rubinsteinFree Image from public domain license
Dining room background, editable doodle illustration
Dining room background, editable doodle illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9176785/dining-room-background-editable-doodle-illustrationView license
Bandbox (c. 1940) by Lazar Rubinstein
Bandbox (c. 1940) by Lazar Rubinstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085382/bandbox-c-1940-lazar-rubinsteinFree Image from public domain license
Dining room hand drawn illustration, editable design
Dining room hand drawn illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9176787/dining-room-hand-drawn-illustration-editable-designView license
Lantern (c. 1940) by Helen Hobart
Lantern (c. 1940) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086249/lantern-c-1940-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Dining room hand drawn illustration, editable design
Dining room hand drawn illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136274/dining-room-hand-drawn-illustration-editable-designView license
Lantern (c. 1939) by Benjamin Resnick
Lantern (c. 1939) by Benjamin Resnick
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083918/lantern-c-1939-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain license
Dining room background, editable doodle illustration
Dining room background, editable doodle illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136235/dining-room-background-editable-doodle-illustrationView license
Kerosene Lantern (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
Kerosene Lantern (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083861/kerosene-lantern-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic dining corner desktop wallpaper, furniture doodle background, customizable design
Aesthetic dining corner desktop wallpaper, furniture doodle background, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282511/png-aesthetic-background-blank-spaceView license
Toy Stove (c. 1939) by Philip Johnson
Toy Stove (c. 1939) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084983/toy-stove-c-1939-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic dining corner background, furniture doodle border, editable design
Aesthetic dining corner background, furniture doodle border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282350/aesthetic-dining-corner-background-furniture-doodle-border-editable-designView license
Hand Lantern (ca. 1938) by Lazar Rubinstein. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Hand Lantern (ca. 1938) by Lazar Rubinstein. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3374840/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving cooking kits Instagram post template
Thanksgiving cooking kits Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829154/thanksgiving-cooking-kits-instagram-post-templateView license
Reticule (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Reticule (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084419/reticule-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving dinner poster template
Thanksgiving dinner poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074108/thanksgiving-dinner-poster-templateView license
Chandelier (c. 1936) by Mildred Ford
Chandelier (c. 1936) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064910/chandelier-c-1936-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Dressing room computer wallpaper, hand drawn illustration
Dressing room computer wallpaper, hand drawn illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9180989/dressing-room-computer-wallpaper-hand-drawn-illustrationView license
Shaker Rug Beater (c. 1939) by Orville Cline
Shaker Rug Beater (c. 1939) by Orville Cline
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084556/shaker-rug-beater-c-1939-orville-clineFree Image from public domain license
Online shopping Instagram post template, editable design
Online shopping Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18320589/online-shopping-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Lantern (c. 1939) by Albert Allen
Lantern (c. 1939) by Albert Allen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083916/lantern-c-1939-albert-allenFree Image from public domain license
Dressing room background, editable doodle illustration
Dressing room background, editable doodle illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9180955/dressing-room-background-editable-doodle-illustrationView license
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084644/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Dressing room desktop wallpaper, hand drawn illustration
Dressing room desktop wallpaper, hand drawn illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9174151/dressing-room-desktop-wallpaper-hand-drawn-illustrationView license
Ship's Lantern (c. 1939) by G A Spangenberg
Ship's Lantern (c. 1939) by G A Spangenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084585/ships-lantern-c-1939-spangenbergFree Image from public domain license
Dining room computer wallpaper, hand drawn illustration
Dining room computer wallpaper, hand drawn illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9176794/dining-room-computer-wallpaper-hand-drawn-illustrationView license
Tradesman's Sign: Chinese Man (c. 1939) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Tradesman's Sign: Chinese Man (c. 1939) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084981/tradesmans-sign-chinese-man-c-1939-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Dining room desktop wallpaper, hand drawn illustration
Dining room desktop wallpaper, hand drawn illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136298/dining-room-desktop-wallpaper-hand-drawn-illustrationView license
Drapery for Candlestick (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
Drapery for Candlestick (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083369/drapery-for-candlestick-c-1939-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Editable Ramadan iftar food background, food digital art
Editable Ramadan iftar food background, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415957/editable-ramadan-iftar-food-background-food-digital-artView license
Lace Collar (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
Lace Collar (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080457/lace-collar-c-1938-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Community Remix
Community Remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12657041/community-remixView license
Hand Lantern (c. 1938) by Florence Strom
Hand Lantern (c. 1938) by Florence Strom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080148/hand-lantern-c-1938-florence-stromFree Image from public domain license