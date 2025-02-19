rawpixel
Hand-Painted Wall (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Editable vintage border textured background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517209/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView license
Hand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083704/hand-painted-wall-detail-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590123/png-abstract-geometric-art-wall-adultView license
Hand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083706/hand-painted-wall-detail-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tricycle girl background, rainbow path
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8545949/vintage-tricycle-girl-background-rainbow-pathView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085110/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517177/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085106/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10318675/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Yellow Glazed Chintz (c. 1939) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085292/yellow-glazed-chintz-c-1939-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Editable curtain mockup, home interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816876/editable-curtain-mockup-home-interior-designView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Hand holding picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403548/imageView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1939) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083760/hooked-rug-c-1939-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Pink chrysanthemum flower background, Spring collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8521434/pink-chrysanthemum-flower-background-spring-collageView license
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087965/printed-textile-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320213/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083217/coverlet-c-1939-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Tapestry (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084873/tapestry-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license
Pink chrysanthemum flower background, Spring collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8521262/pink-chrysanthemum-flower-background-spring-collageView license
Wall Paper Design (c. 1939) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085137/wall-paper-design-c-1939-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Time management, woman holding clock collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787426/time-management-woman-holding-clock-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086542/printed-cotton-c-1940-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686898/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084092/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518847/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Cotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083207/cotton-cloth-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1936) by Edmond W Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066151/glazed-chintz-c-1936-edmond-brownFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697068/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Friendship Pillow (1939) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083614/friendship-pillow-1939-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563709/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075047/glazed-chintz-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082550/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license