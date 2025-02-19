Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternfacehandpersonartvintagefloral patternwallHand-Painted Wall (c. 1939) by Martin PartykaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 957 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3044 x 3815 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage border textured backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517209/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView licenseHand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083704/hand-painted-wall-detail-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590123/png-abstract-geometric-art-wall-adultView licenseHand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083706/hand-painted-wall-detail-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tricycle girl background, rainbow pathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8545949/vintage-tricycle-girl-background-rainbow-pathView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085110/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517177/editable-vintage-border-desktop-wallpaperView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085106/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, wall decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10318675/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView licenseYellow Glazed Chintz (c. 1939) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085292/yellow-glazed-chintz-c-1939-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain licenseEditable curtain mockup, home interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816876/editable-curtain-mockup-home-interior-designView licenseGlazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7403548/imageView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1939) by Georgine E Masonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083760/hooked-rug-c-1939-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain licensePink chrysanthemum flower background, Spring collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8521434/pink-chrysanthemum-flower-background-spring-collageView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087965/printed-textile-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, wall decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320213/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView licenseNeedlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseCoverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083217/coverlet-c-1939-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseTapestry (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084873/tapestry-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain licensePink chrysanthemum flower background, Spring collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8521262/pink-chrysanthemum-flower-background-spring-collageView licenseWall Paper Design (c. 1939) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085137/wall-paper-design-c-1939-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseTime management, woman holding clock collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787426/time-management-woman-holding-clock-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086542/printed-cotton-c-1940-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686898/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseOver Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084092/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518847/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseCotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083207/cotton-cloth-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGlazed Chintz (c. 1936) by Edmond W Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066151/glazed-chintz-c-1936-edmond-brownFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697068/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseFriendship Pillow (1939) by Max Fernekeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083614/friendship-pillow-1939-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563709/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseGlazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075047/glazed-chintz-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082550/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license