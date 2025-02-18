Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagebotanical wall paintingvintage wall painttapestry pattern public domainpatternornateflowerhandplantHand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martin PartykaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 787 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2687 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHand-Painted Wall (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083700/hand-painted-wall-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseFamous oil painting artwork, editable gold picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912177/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseHand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083706/hand-painted-wall-detail-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseFamous artwork oil painting element, editable gold picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912911/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085110/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085106/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254305/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView licenseStencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081769/stencilled-floor-c-1938-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseTapestry (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084873/tapestry-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254357/png-background-beige-blank-spaceView licenseYellow Glazed Chintz (c. 1939) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085292/yellow-glazed-chintz-c-1939-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254307/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView licenseNeedlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame mockup, Van Gogh’s Almond blossom, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067711/png-almond-blossom-art-blueView licenseInn Sign: "A. Phelps'" (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083821/inn-sign-a-phelps-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseWalter Crane's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684987/png-adult-angel-archangelView licenseWall Stencil (1935/1942) by Edward DiGennero and Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063730/wall-stencil-19351942-edward-digennero-and-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licenseExotic jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703016/exotic-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain licenseExotic jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730366/exotic-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGlazed Chintz (c. 1936) by Edmond W Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066151/glazed-chintz-c-1936-edmond-brownFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217828/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView licenseFriendship Pillow (1939) by Max Fernekeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083614/friendship-pillow-1939-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684812/png-adult-art-bloomView licenseMasonic Picture (c. 1939) by Michael Lauretano and Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083993/masonic-picture-c-1939-michael-lauretano-and-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254597/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254579/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView licenseStencilled Floor (c. 1940) by Michael Lauretanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086837/stencilled-floor-c-1940-michael-lauretanoFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254595/png-background-beige-bloomView licenseBlock Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Laceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073031/block-printed-handkerchief-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView licenseGlazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217792/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView licenseFree Hand Decorated Wall (Detail) (c. 1940) by Michael Lauretanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085925/free-hand-decorated-wall-detail-c-1940-michael-lauretanoFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684967/png-adult-art-bloomView licenseQuilted Chintz Coverlet (c. 1936) by Eugene La Forethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068218/quilted-chintz-coverlet-c-1936-eugene-foretFree Image from public domain license