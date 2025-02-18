rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Save
Edit Image
botanical wall paintingvintage wall painttapestry pattern public domainpatternornateflowerhandplant
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hand-Painted Wall (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Hand-Painted Wall (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083700/hand-painted-wall-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Famous oil painting artwork, editable gold picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous oil painting artwork, editable gold picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912177/png-art-artwork-bloomView license
Hand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Hand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083706/hand-painted-wall-detail-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Famous artwork oil painting element, editable gold picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous artwork oil painting element, editable gold picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912911/png-art-artwork-bloomView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085110/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085106/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254305/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxie
Stencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081769/stencilled-floor-c-1938-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Tapestry (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
Tapestry (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084873/tapestry-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254357/png-background-beige-blank-spaceView license
Yellow Glazed Chintz (c. 1939) by Joseph Lubrano
Yellow Glazed Chintz (c. 1939) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085292/yellow-glazed-chintz-c-1939-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254307/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Editable gold picture frame mockup, Van Gogh’s Almond blossom, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable gold picture frame mockup, Van Gogh’s Almond blossom, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067711/png-almond-blossom-art-blueView license
Inn Sign: "A. Phelps'" (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Inn Sign: "A. Phelps'" (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083821/inn-sign-a-phelps-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684987/png-adult-angel-archangelView license
Wall Stencil (1935/1942) by Edward DiGennero and Ray Holden
Wall Stencil (1935/1942) by Edward DiGennero and Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063730/wall-stencil-19351942-edward-digennero-and-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Exotic jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703016/exotic-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Exotic jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730366/exotic-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1936) by Edmond W Brown
Glazed Chintz (c. 1936) by Edmond W Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066151/glazed-chintz-c-1936-edmond-brownFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217828/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView license
Friendship Pillow (1939) by Max Fernekes
Friendship Pillow (1939) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083614/friendship-pillow-1939-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684812/png-adult-art-bloomView license
Masonic Picture (c. 1939) by Michael Lauretano and Martin Partyka
Masonic Picture (c. 1939) by Michael Lauretano and Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083993/masonic-picture-c-1939-michael-lauretano-and-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254597/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254579/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView license
Stencilled Floor (c. 1940) by Michael Lauretano
Stencilled Floor (c. 1940) by Michael Lauretano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086837/stencilled-floor-c-1940-michael-lauretanoFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254595/png-background-beige-bloomView license
Block Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
Block Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073031/block-printed-handkerchief-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217792/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Free Hand Decorated Wall (Detail) (c. 1940) by Michael Lauretano
Free Hand Decorated Wall (Detail) (c. 1940) by Michael Lauretano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085925/free-hand-decorated-wall-detail-c-1940-michael-lauretanoFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684967/png-adult-art-bloomView license
Quilted Chintz Coverlet (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret
Quilted Chintz Coverlet (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068218/quilted-chintz-coverlet-c-1936-eugene-foretFree Image from public domain license