Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefolk paintingmartin partykahandfacepatternpersonartvintageHand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martin PartykaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 884 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3019 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBlack history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052589/black-history-month-poster-templateView licenseHand-Painted Wall (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083700/hand-painted-wall-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseHand Painted Wall (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083704/hand-painted-wall-detail-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085110/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085106/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081769/stencilled-floor-c-1938-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542594/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseCotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083207/cotton-cloth-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538005/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYellow Glazed Chintz (c. 1939) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085292/yellow-glazed-chintz-c-1939-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman round frame, art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708622/editable-vintage-woman-round-frame-art-decor-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083217/coverlet-c-1939-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman round frame, editable art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513496/vintage-woman-round-frame-editable-art-decor-designView licenseWall Paper Design (c. 1939) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085137/wall-paper-design-c-1939-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman round frame, art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710407/editable-vintage-woman-round-frame-art-decor-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman round frame, editable art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710431/vintage-woman-round-frame-editable-art-decor-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1939) by Georgine E Masonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083760/hooked-rug-c-1939-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOver Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084092/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman desktop wallpaper, aesthetic art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708815/editable-vintage-woman-desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-art-decor-designView licenseBandbox Paper (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072963/bandbox-paper-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman beige desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710460/vintage-woman-beige-desktop-wallpaper-editable-aesthetic-art-decor-designView licenseInn Sign: "A. Phelps'" (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083821/inn-sign-a-phelps-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage exhibition editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644961/vintage-exhibition-editable-poster-templateView licenseWall Decoration (c. 1938) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082176/wall-decoration-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271198/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseOver Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084088/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman iPhone wallpaper, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542613/png-adult-ancient-history-android-wallpaperView licenseTapestry (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084873/tapestry-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain licenseSkull and flowers collage set, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22332971/image-transparent-png-roseView licenseFriendship Pillow (1939) by Max Fernekeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083614/friendship-pillow-1939-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio iPhone wallpaper, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538133/png-adult-ancient-history-android-wallpaperView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082545/bandbox-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year special Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271295/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView licenseCommemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083161/commemorative-coverlet-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license