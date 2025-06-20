rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Head of San Jose (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Save
Edit Image
objectfacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainportraitpaintings
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Bulto (Virgin) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto (Virgin) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082834/bulto-virgin-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Black cat, witch's familiar, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Black cat, witch's familiar, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520471/black-cat-witchs-familiar-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Painted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Painted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084180/painted-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Black cat, witch's familiar png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Black cat, witch's familiar png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537727/black-cat-witchs-familiar-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Bulto (Santa Rita) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto (Santa Rita) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082831/bulto-santa-rita-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Retablo - Santa Maria (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Retablo - Santa Maria (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084421/retablo-santa-maria-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Painting of St. Liberata (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Painting of St. Liberata (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084188/painting-st-liberata-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Large Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Large Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075691/large-painted-wooden-saint-virgin-mary-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Carved and Painted Santo-San Jose (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Carved and Painted Santo-San Jose (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073419/carved-and-painted-santo-san-jose-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Pink cloud head png, mental health remix, editable design
Pink cloud head png, mental health remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808181/pink-cloud-head-png-mental-health-remix-editable-designView license
Bulto (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078790/bulto-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
San Jose, Carved and Painted Wooden Santo (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
San Jose, Carved and Painted Wooden Santo (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076863/san-jose-carved-and-painted-wooden-santo-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Head of Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Head of Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080205/head-guadalupe-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Retablo (Sacred Heart) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Retablo (Sacred Heart) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084418/retablo-sacred-heart-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Retablo, San Antonio (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Retablo, San Antonio (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078320/wooden-retablo-san-antonio-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074773/figure-death-muerto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Black cat, witch's familiar, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Black cat, witch's familiar, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520402/black-cat-witchs-familiar-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Retablo-Our Lady of Sorrows "Nuestra Senora de los Siete Dolores (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Retablo-Our Lady of Sorrows "Nuestra Senora de los Siete Dolores (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081269/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Small Statue of Guadalupe Cut in Stone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Statue of Guadalupe Cut in Stone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077307/small-statue-guadalupe-cut-stone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Saint George & the Dragon, Carved Out of Section of Plank - Painted (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Saint George & the Dragon, Carved Out of Section of Plank - Painted (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081332/image-dragon-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Penetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Penetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076301/penetente-death-cart-death-figure-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072806/el-muerto-death-figure-and-cart-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Iron Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Iron Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075376/iron-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Hand Drawn Guadalupe in Tin Form (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Hand Drawn Guadalupe in Tin Form (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075134/hand-drawn-guadalupe-tin-form-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license