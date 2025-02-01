rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Head of a Clown Marionette (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Save
Edit Image
clownpuppetvintage toypublic domain puppetclown illustrationpublic domain vintage toysmarionettepainting
Carnival hand puppet poster template, editable text and design
Carnival hand puppet poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17704488/carnival-hand-puppet-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Carved Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Carved Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082971/carved-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15294998/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView license
Missal Holder (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Missal Holder (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084015/missal-holder-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Carnival Facebook story template
Carnival Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459775/carnival-facebook-story-templateView license
Altar for Chinese Temple (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Altar for Chinese Temple (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082472/altar-for-chinese-temple-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Manipulation poster template
Manipulation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397148/manipulation-poster-templateView license
Marionette (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
Marionette (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061201/marionette-19351942-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Business potential poster template
Business potential poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14398545/business-potential-poster-templateView license
Chinese Altar Tray (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Chinese Altar Tray (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083078/chinese-altar-tray-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Manipulation Instagram post template, editable text
Manipulation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495502/manipulation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Carved Statue of the Virgin Mary (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Carved Statue of the Virgin Mary (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082965/carved-statue-the-virgin-mary-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Editable ephemera clown element png, aesthetic design
Editable ephemera clown element png, aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9180930/editable-ephemera-clown-element-png-aesthetic-designView license
Receptacle for Peanut Oil (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Receptacle for Peanut Oil (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084402/receptacle-for-peanut-oil-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Manipulation tactics Instagram post template, editable text
Manipulation tactics Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893779/manipulation-tactics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082609/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295018/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView license
Puppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
Puppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084362/puppet-simon-legree-c-1939-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Manipulation Instagram post template, editable text
Manipulation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894950/manipulation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Puppet - "Chinese Minstrel" (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
Puppet - "Chinese Minstrel" (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068112/puppet-chinese-minstrel-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295523/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView license
Backdrop for Puppet Show (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Backdrop for Puppet Show (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072913/backdrop-for-puppet-show-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Toy sale poster template, editable kidcore design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Toy sale poster template, editable kidcore design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686655/png-animals-art-bearView license
Puppet - "Cotton Picker" (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
Puppet - "Cotton Picker" (c. 1936) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068118/puppet-cotton-picker-c-1936-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295083/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView license
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044033/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295524/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView license
Figure (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
Figure (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060460/figure-19351942-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295526/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView license
Hand Puppet Judy (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennan
Hand Puppet Judy (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066294/hand-puppet-judy-c-1936-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15294989/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView license
Wooden Stirrup (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
Wooden Stirrup (1935/1942) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063955/wooden-stirrup-19351942-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15294997/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView license
"Punch" Clown Puppet (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
"Punch" Clown Puppet (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072810/punch-clown-puppet-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
April fool's day Facebook story template
April fool's day Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459719/april-fools-day-facebook-story-templateView license
Blind Man Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by David Ramage
Blind Man Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by David Ramage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064363/blind-man-hand-puppet-c-1936-david-ramageFree Image from public domain license
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
Editable baby and toddler toy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295084/editable-baby-and-toddler-toy-design-element-setView license
Mission Bench (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
Mission Bench (c. 1938) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080616/mission-bench-c-1938-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Bookshop poster template, editable vintage photography design
Bookshop poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519510/bookshop-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Hand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Hand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075102/hand-carved-cabinet-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license