Hawsing Beetle (1939) by Orison Daeda
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11011080/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Sauerkraut Stomper (1939) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084505/sauerkraut-stomper-1939-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Hand Carved Mirror Frame (c. 1939) by Rolland Ayres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083680/hand-carved-mirror-frame-c-1939-rolland-ayresFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Saddler's Mallet (1940) by Alexander Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086643/saddlers-mallet-1940-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Churn (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083066/churn-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Painting tips Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599336/painting-tips-instagram-post-templateView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086392/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Hand tools element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000873/hand-tools-element-set-editable-designView license
Potato Masher (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086496/potato-masher-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Law court justice illustration blue background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11530950/law-court-justice-illustration-blue-background-editable-designView license
Log Marker (1939) by Frank Volem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083949/log-marker-1939-frank-volemFree Image from public domain license
Law court justice illustration blue background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11526244/law-court-justice-illustration-blue-background-editable-designView license
Basket Maker's Splint Gauge (1939) by Clarence Secor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082632/basket-makers-splint-gauge-1939-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain license
Law justice aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11059352/law-justice-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082609/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Law justice aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10911206/law-justice-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Leather Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Page Coffman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083930/leather-fire-bucket-c-1939-page-coffmanFree Image from public domain license
Law court justice aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11526219/law-court-justice-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Hatchel (Flax Comb) (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083718/hatchel-flax-comb-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Various technician tools mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221599/various-technician-tools-mockup-editable-designView license
Baker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082541/bakers-mixing-spoon-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Law court justice aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11530120/law-court-justice-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082938/carpenters-brace-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
DIY Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599334/diy-instagram-post-templateView license
Rush Holder with Candle Socket (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076810/rush-holder-with-candle-socket-c-1937-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Law justice aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494758/law-justice-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082896/candlestick-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Law justice png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11525594/law-justice-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Toddy Ladle (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084924/toddy-ladle-c-1939-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517380/repair-tool-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Wine Glass (c. 1939) by Palmyra Pimentel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085233/wine-glass-c-1939-palmyra-pimentelFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517381/repair-tool-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Wine Glass (c. 1939) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085234/wine-glass-c-1939-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Law justice aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494764/law-justice-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Grease Lamp (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083657/grease-lamp-c-1939-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Law justice png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11156608/law-justice-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Toleware Metal Teapot (c. 1939) by Andrew Topolosky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084934/toleware-metal-teapot-c-1939-andrew-topoloskyFree Image from public domain license