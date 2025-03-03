Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsinsecthatHat Rack (Shaped Like Ox Yoke) (c. 1939) by Charlotte AngusOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 782 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2668 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCute animal birthday party cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551174/cute-animal-birthday-party-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePa. 