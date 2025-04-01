rawpixel
Highboy (c. 1939) by Leonard Battee
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedphotoantique
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Highboy (c. 1939) by Lorenz Rothkranz
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Highboy (c. 1938) by Elisabeth Fulda
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Highboy (c. 1938) by Ferdinand Cartier
Antique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Highboy (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
Antique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Highboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Highboy-front and Side Views (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
Antique home decor iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Highboy (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
Antique home decor iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Chest (c. 1939) by Lillian Causey
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Joe Brennan
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Highboy (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Highboy (c. 1936) by Charles Squires
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Highboy (1936) by Francis Borelli
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
Highboy (1936) by Charles Squires
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Highboy (1939) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Editable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
Highboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Baby shower greeting poster template, editable text and design
Highboy (c. 1936) by Harry Eisman
