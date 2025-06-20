Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageesther hansenwatercolor illustrationsfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationHistorical Printed Cotton (c. 1939) by Esther HansenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 931 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3179 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1939) by Esther Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083764/historical-printed-textile-c-1939-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (section) (c. 1939) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082588/bandbox-section-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086542/printed-cotton-c-1940-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseEncouraging classroom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259138/encouraging-classroom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083207/cotton-cloth-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086551/printed-cotton-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086054/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1939) by Michael Trekurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084349/printed-cotton-c-1939-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1939) by Georgine E Masonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083760/hooked-rug-c-1939-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1939) by Michael Trekurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084350/printed-cotton-c-1939-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseCoverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083218/coverlet-boston-town-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licensePrinted Textile: Genre Scene (c. 1939) by Michael Trekurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084347/printed-textile-genre-scene-c-1939-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseOver Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084088/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseAdam & Eve Embroidered Picture (c. 1941) by Frank Gray and Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087281/adam-eve-embroidered-picture-c-1941-frank-gray-and-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCommemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083161/commemorative-coverlet-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseOver Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084092/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085110/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseEmbroidered Stool Cover (c. 1939) by Carmel Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083452/embroidered-stool-cover-c-1939-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseCotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083209/cotton-cloth-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083217/coverlet-c-1939-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085282/woven-coverlet-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license