rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1939) by Suzanne Roy
Save
Edit Image
fabricpatternpersonartvintagefloral patterndesignpublic domain
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Editable shawl scarf mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView license
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064104/applique-quilt-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Chintz (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
Chintz (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065017/chintz-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Printed Cottons from Quilt (c. 1939) by Albert Levone
Printed Cottons from Quilt (c. 1939) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084348/printed-cottons-from-quilt-c-1939-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Red and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
Red and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084409/red-and-white-table-napkin-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Historic Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Suzanne Roy
Historic Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086055/historic-printed-textile-c-1940-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Chintz (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
Chintz (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065010/chintz-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Crib Coverlet (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
Crib Coverlet (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065275/crib-coverlet-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Sidney Liswood
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Sidney Liswood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081167/printed-textile-c-1938-sidney-liswoodFree Image from public domain license
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
Art auction poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087333/bedspread-c-1941-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
Printed Textile (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084345/printed-textile-c-1939-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Vegan product Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Portrait of George Washington (c. 1939) by Suzanne Roy
Portrait of George Washington (c. 1939) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084320/portrait-george-washington-c-1939-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
Ancient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Milto
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Milto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089269/coverlet-c-1940-florence-miltoFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Art Nouveau Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213129/art-nouveau-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Coverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
Coverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083218/coverlet-boston-town-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau Instagram story, editable social media design
Art Nouveau Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213134/art-nouveau-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Detail of Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
Detail of Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083310/detail-quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product blog banner template, editable ad
Vegan product blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213146/vegan-product-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Quilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076645/quilt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Gardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable design
Gardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141408/gardening-for-beginners-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086539/printed-cotton-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Blank notes Instagram post template, editable design
Blank notes Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599089/blank-notes-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Cotton Antique Prints (c. 1941) by Mary C Davidson
Cotton Antique Prints (c. 1941) by Mary C Davidson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087606/cotton-antique-prints-c-1941-mary-davidsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609559/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084201/pepperberry-quilt-c-1939-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license