Horse and Rider (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Pa. German Chalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Poodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Whirligig (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Pa. German Chalkware Cat (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Chalkware Figure (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Pa. German Chalkware Shepherd Boy (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Prince Charles Spaniel (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Prince Charles Spaniel (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Cat Saving Bank (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Editable ink brush design element set
Figure (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Editable surprised pet design element set
Pa. German Dog Figurine (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Editable surprised pet design element set
Pa. German Prince Charles Spaniel (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Editable surprised pet design element set
Pa. German Chalkware Cat (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Pa. German Chalkware Mary and Her Lamb (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Seated Woman (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Editable surprised pet design element set
Chalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Fisherman and Woman (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Pet shop Instagram post template, editable text
Toy Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Veterinary clinic Instagram post template, editable text
Poodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Peeking animals, editable design element set
Pa. German Seated Chalkware Cat (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
