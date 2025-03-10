rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hooked Rug (Detail) (c. 1939) by Georgine E Mason
Save
Edit Image
textureartwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingsphotorug
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Bean Pot (c. 1939) by Georgine E Mason
Bean Pot (c. 1939) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082633/bean-pot-c-1939-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Cafe menu Facebook post template, cute editable aesthetic design
Cafe menu Facebook post template, cute editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18105870/cafe-menu-facebook-post-template-cute-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Georgine E Mason
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083102/cigar-store-indian-c-1939-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Foot Rest (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
Foot Rest (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085901/foot-rest-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1939) by Georgine E Mason
Hooked Rug (c. 1939) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083760/hooked-rug-c-1939-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Birthday discount Facebook post template, cute editable aesthetic design
Birthday discount Facebook post template, cute editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18105866/birthday-discount-facebook-post-template-cute-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Homespun Breeches (1935/1942) by Georgine E Mason
Homespun Breeches (1935/1942) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060893/homespun-breeches-19351942-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Easter eggs Instagram post template
Easter eggs Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517107/easter-eggs-instagram-post-templateView license
Desk (Lady's) (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
Desk (Lady's) (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085620/desk-ladys-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Water Effect
Water Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12547742/water-effectView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Georgine E Mason
Chest (c. 1938) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079169/chest-c-1938-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Greek cuisine Instagram post template, editable text
Greek cuisine Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467259/greek-cuisine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilman
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083228/crewel-embroidery-c-1939-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food ingredient set, editable design element
watercolor food ingredient set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132050/watercolor-food-ingredient-set-editable-design-elementView license
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085992/half-round-table-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Authentic food Instagram post template, editable text
Authentic food Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467162/authentic-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Florence Milto
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Florence Milto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083216/coverlet-c-1939-florence-miltoFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant Instagram post template
Seafood restaurant Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443424/seafood-restaurant-instagram-post-templateView license
Masonic Sign (c. 1941) by Edward F Engel
Masonic Sign (c. 1941) by Edward F Engel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087922/masonic-sign-c-1941-edward-engelFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Shaker Tin Safe (c. 1939) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Tin Safe (c. 1939) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084553/shaker-tin-safe-c-1939-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food ingredient set, editable design element
watercolor food ingredient set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132051/watercolor-food-ingredient-set-editable-design-elementView license
Zoar Coverlet (c. 1939) by Ralph Russell
Zoar Coverlet (c. 1939) by Ralph Russell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085302/zoar-coverlet-c-1939-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain license
Craft beer label template, editable design
Craft beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14465968/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083217/coverlet-c-1939-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food set, editable design element
watercolor food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131950/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085282/woven-coverlet-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684284/romantic-dinner-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Pin Cushion Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelson
Pin Cushion Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084249/pin-cushion-doily-c-1939-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food set, editable design element
watercolor food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132005/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084088/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food ingredient set, editable design element
watercolor food ingredient set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132028/watercolor-food-ingredient-set-editable-design-elementView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Marion Gaskill
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Marion Gaskill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082629/beaded-bag-c-1939-marion-gaskillFree Image from public domain license
Barbecue grill illustration background, digital art editable design
Barbecue grill illustration background, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236534/barbecue-grill-illustration-background-digital-art-editable-designView license
Hooked Rug (1936) by James H C Vail
Hooked Rug (1936) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066438/hooked-rug-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food set, editable design element
watercolor food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132004/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083161/commemorative-coverlet-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license