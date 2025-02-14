Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagearrowsportsswordvintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationdrawingIce Skate (1939) by Erwin StenzelOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 948 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3235 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt Nouveau baseball player drawing, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697800/art-nouveau-baseball-player-drawing-editable-character-elementView licenseIce Skate (c. 1936) by Gerald Bernhardthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066473/ice-skate-c-1936-gerald-bernhardtFree Image from public domain licenseSkiing club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993732/skiing-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFile Skates (c. 1940) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085814/file-skates-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball player background, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697790/baseball-player-background-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseStrap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084817/strap-hinge-for-door-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView licenseIce Skate (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080296/ice-skate-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sports Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993735/winter-sports-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpreader for Schooner Rigging (1939) by Erwin Stenzelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084728/spreader-for-schooner-rigging-1939-erwin-stenzelFree Image from public domain licenseJunior team poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428507/junior-team-poster-templateView licenseShip's Trailboard (c. 1939) by Sadie Bermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084586/ships-trailboard-c-1939-sadie-bermanFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's Day cupid, arrow through heart editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358650/png-aesthetic-angel-arrowView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082755/bootjack-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345457/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseTrailboard (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084984/trailboard-c-1939-beatrice-dekalbFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money png, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344739/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Charles Cullenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084675/skewers-and-holder-c-1939-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345729/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Mildred Ford and Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084681/skewers-and-holder-c-1939-mildred-ford-and-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseBlack arrow png elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173947/black-arrow-png-elementView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082756/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345701/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseBlacksmith's Tongs (c. 1942) by Orison Daedahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088476/blacksmiths-tongs-c-1942-orison-daedaFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325428/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseKnife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083884/knife-c-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain licenseBlack arrow png elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173948/black-arrow-png-elementView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1937) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074923/foot-scraper-c-1937-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseRunning challenge Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443939/running-challenge-instagram-post-templateView licenseFire Shovel (c. 1937) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074827/fire-shovel-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseRunning inspiration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443937/running-inspiration-instagram-post-templateView licenseFire Shovel (c. 1937) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074850/fire-shovel-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, woman holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364827/png-achievement-aesthetic-alertView licenseCloth Shuttle (1939) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083119/cloth-shuttle-1939-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseHot air balloon png, travel aesthetic editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346103/hot-air-balloon-png-travel-aesthetic-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTongs and Shovel (c. 1939) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084940/tongs-and-shovel-c-1939-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseBlack straight line png elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173943/black-straight-line-png-elementView licenseScissors (1939) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084511/scissors-1939-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601649/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseAdjustable Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082470/adjustable-candle-holder-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license