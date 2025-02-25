Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsarcharchitecturephotocashHume Cash Register (c. 1939) by Joseph FiccadentiOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 969 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3307 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203776/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085019/trivet-c-1939-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884603/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseStern Piece: Eagle (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084762/stern-piece-eagle-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseZoar Plaids (c. 1939) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085296/zoar-plaids-c-1939-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802570/watercolor-building-entrance-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBarber Pole (c. 1939) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082617/barber-pole-c-1939-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802742/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseInn Sign: "A. Phelps'" (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083821/inn-sign-a-phelps-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseYellow Glazed Chintz (c. 1939) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085292/yellow-glazed-chintz-c-1939-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseCarousel Horse (c. 1939) by Henry Tomaszewskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082929/carousel-horse-c-1939-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseTable (c. 1939) by Charles Bowmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084850/table-c-1939-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083820/iron-trivet-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802579/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083022/chest-drawers-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884609/watercolor-building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBucket (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082822/bucket-c-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444573/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083023/chest-drawers-c-1939-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444606/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCast Iron Fence (c. 1939) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082982/cast-iron-fence-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481253/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView licenseWood Carving - Scroll (c. 1939) by Lionel Ritcheyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085255/wood-carving-scroll-c-1939-lionel-ritcheyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471524/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePilot House Ornament (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084236/pilot-house-ornament-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710639/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084727/spur-c-1939-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200191/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseDough Trough (c. 1939) by Hedwig Emanuelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083357/dough-trough-c-1939-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363338/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseSander (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084492/sander-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor London at night, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196673/watercolor-london-night-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1939) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083221/coverlet-c-1939-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseBuilding entrance mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352621/building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseClothes Wringer (c. 1939) by Herndon Hightowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083132/clothes-wringer-c-1939-herndon-hightowerFree Image from public domain license