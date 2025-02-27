Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagetextileanimalartlacevintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationInfant's Cap (c. 1939) by Eleanor GausserOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 967 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3299 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085267/womans-night-cap-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInfant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080289/infants-cap-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRockingham Pitcher (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084437/rockingham-pitcher-c-1939-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuaker's Baby Bonnet (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076597/quakers-baby-bonnet-c-1937-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStraw Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Badinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084809/straw-bonnet-c-1939-ferdinand-badinFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNight Cap (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084069/night-cap-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseSwan illustration background, animal collage mixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7662244/swan-illustration-background-animal-collage-mixed-mediaView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064385/bonnet-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002185/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085262/womans-hood-c-1939-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseWhite flowers illustration, brown background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176788/white-flowers-illustration-brown-background-editable-designView licenseNight Cap (1935/1942) by Percival Jennerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061381/night-cap-19351942-percival-jennerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable leaf towel mockup, William Morris art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360414/editable-leaf-towel-mockup-william-morris-art-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1939) by Ruth Bialostoskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082743/bonnet-c-1939-ruth-bialostoskyFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774775/butterfly-instagram-post-templateView licenseStraw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081836/straw-bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseButterflies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776205/butterflies-instagram-post-templateView licenseHat (c. 1939) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083726/hat-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776805/butterfly-instagram-story-templateView licenseChild's Coat & Bonnet (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087499/childs-coat-bonnet-c-1941-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776420/butterfly-poster-templateView licenseShaker Doll's Cloak (c. 1939) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084557/shaker-dolls-cloak-c-1939-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseOpera Hood (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061417/opera-hood-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057114/floral-fragrance-facebook-story-templateView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073073/bonnet-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057118/floral-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064410/bonnet-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574631/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView licenseBonnet (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088965/bonnet-c-1940-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain license