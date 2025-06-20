rawpixel
Jar (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Jar (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086148/jar-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Small Pie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084698/small-pie-plate-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Invalid's Feeding Cup (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083818/invalids-feeding-cup-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082128/vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Frances Godfrey and LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084214/pickle-jar-c-1939-frances-godfrey-and-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083245/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain license
Victorian glassware, editable vintage drinking container design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059178/png-20th-century-antique-artView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083244/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian glassware design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058006/editable-victorian-glassware-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083247/crock-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083836/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084233/pie-plate-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694682/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083243/crock-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23365765/image-art-watercolour-shirtView license
Crock (c. 1939) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083246/crock-c-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072140/png-accessory-aesthetic-collage-remix-american-20th-centuryView license
Pottery Piece (c. 1939) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084327/pottery-piece-c-1939-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Fruit Jar (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083599/fruit-jar-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641672/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084242/pitcher-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pickle Jar (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084226/pickle-jar-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Jar (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084130/pa-german-jar-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084266/pitcher-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083569/flower-pot-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084796/stoneware-pitcher-c-1939-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license