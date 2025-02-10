rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Save
Edit Image
animalflowerplantpatternartbeepublic domaindrawing
Child's drawing, editable design element set
Child's drawing, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418135/childs-drawing-editable-design-element-setView license
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089364/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Flower and butterfly png, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flower and butterfly png, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581149/flower-and-butterfly-png-vintage-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083836/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Bees and flower, creative remix, editable design
Bees and flower, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057427/bees-and-flower-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083243/crock-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Bees and flower, creative remix, editable design
Bees and flower, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057434/bees-and-flower-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083835/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058415/wrinkled-paper-textured-background-bees-border-editable-designView license
Bell Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Zupa
Bell Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Zupa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082652/bell-jar-c-1939-nicholas-zupaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic insects botanical, paper craft editable remix
Aesthetic insects botanical, paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612587/aesthetic-insects-botanical-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074248/crock-c-1937-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic insects botanical, paper craft editable remix
Aesthetic insects botanical, paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613351/aesthetic-insects-botanical-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
Water or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Water or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085161/water-wine-jug-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058414/wrinkled-paper-textured-background-bees-border-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079500/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Yellow grid patterned background, bees border, editable design
Yellow grid patterned background, bees border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058426/yellow-grid-patterned-background-bees-border-editable-designView license
Eleven single flowers, all with a different shape or form. Chromolithograph, c. 1850.
Eleven single flowers, all with a different shape or form. Chromolithograph, c. 1850.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958513/image-paper-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Bees hexagon frame, creative remix, editable design
Bees hexagon frame, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058353/bees-hexagon-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3370882/free-photo-image-acanthaceae-andrena-animalFree Image from public domain license
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058408/wrinkled-paper-textured-background-bees-border-editable-designView license
Plate 73: Ten Insects (c. 1575/1580) by Joris Hoefnagel
Plate 73: Ten Insects (c. 1575/1580) by Joris Hoefnagel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9996030/plate-73-ten-insects-c-15751580-joris-hoefnagelFree Image from public domain license
Bees hexagon frame, creative remix, editable design
Bees hexagon frame, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057820/bees-hexagon-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Bees hexagon frame, creative remix, editable design
Bees hexagon frame, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057819/bees-hexagon-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Plate 72: Shield Bug, Cinnamon Bug, Wasp, and Other Insects (c. 1575/1580) by Joris Hoefnagel
Plate 72: Shield Bug, Cinnamon Bug, Wasp, and Other Insects (c. 1575/1580) by Joris Hoefnagel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9996037/image-animal-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Bees hexagon frame, creative remix, editable design
Bees hexagon frame, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058347/bees-hexagon-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Archetypa studiaque patris Georgii Hoefnagelii [Part 2, Plate 8] (published 1592) by Jacob Hoefnagel and Joris Hoefnagel
Archetypa studiaque patris Georgii Hoefnagelii [Part 2, Plate 8] (published 1592) by Jacob Hoefnagel and Joris Hoefnagel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9997434/image-rose-flower-animalFree Image from public domain license
Yellow grid patterned background, bees border, editable design
Yellow grid patterned background, bees border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058425/yellow-grid-patterned-background-bees-border-editable-designView license
Plate 74: Insects with White Daffodils (c. 1575/1580) by Joris Hoefnagel
Plate 74: Insects with White Daffodils (c. 1575/1580) by Joris Hoefnagel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9996064/plate-74-insects-with-white-daffodils-c-15751580-joris-hoefnagelFree Image from public domain license
Bees and flower instant film frame png, creative remix, editable design
Bees and flower instant film frame png, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056548/bees-and-flower-instant-film-frame-png-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Jug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066705/jug-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Bees and flower png, note paper remix, editable design
Bees and flower png, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056024/bees-and-flower-png-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Jug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066748/jug-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Bees and flower instant film frame, creative remix, editable design
Bees and flower instant film frame, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057738/bees-and-flower-instant-film-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Jug (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087887/jug-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Bees and flower, note paper remix, editable design
Bees and flower, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058365/bees-and-flower-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065325/crock-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Bees and flower, note paper remix, editable design
Bees and flower, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057664/bees-and-flower-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065286/crock-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license