rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Jug (1939) by Bisby Finley
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotovasejarantique
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Pottery Jar (c. 1939) by Bisby Finley
Pottery Jar (c. 1939) by Bisby Finley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084321/pottery-jar-c-1939-bisby-finleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084259/pitcher-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083245/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Cider Jug (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Cider Jug (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083086/cider-jug-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Flask (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Flask (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083505/flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
Jug (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083869/jug-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Invalid's Feeding Cup (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Invalid's Feeding Cup (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083818/invalids-feeding-cup-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Miniature Flask (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Miniature Flask (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084019/miniature-flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (1939) by Alfred H Smith
Vase (1939) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085060/vase-1939-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Tan Stoneware Jug (probably 1939) by George Loughridge
Tan Stoneware Jug (probably 1939) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084863/tan-stoneware-jug-probably-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView license
Crock (c. 1939) by George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1939) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083246/crock-c-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072285/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovsky
Jug (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080422/jug-c-1938-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Decanter (1939) by Van Silvay
Decanter (1939) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083272/decanter-1939-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Glass Bottle (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
Glass Bottle (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083645/glass-bottle-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340718/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Jug (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083875/jug-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197376/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083862/jug-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040095/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
Creamer (c. 1940) by Richard Taylor
Creamer (c. 1940) by Richard Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089316/creamer-c-1940-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040076/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084242/pitcher-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license