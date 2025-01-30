rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Jewelry (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
Save
Edit Image
watercolor artartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifepinjewelry
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599222/lunch-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084654/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram story template, Facebook story
Grand opening Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599226/grand-opening-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084656/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Stick Pin (c. 1938) by Kalamian Walton
Stick Pin (c. 1938) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081792/stick-pin-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083124/clothes-pins-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain license
June 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
June 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776273/june-2025-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Trailboard (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalb
Trailboard (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084984/trailboard-c-1939-beatrice-dekalbFree Image from public domain license
Avocado strawberry toast iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Avocado strawberry toast iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985505/avocado-strawberry-toast-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Avocado strawberry toast iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Avocado strawberry toast iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979592/avocado-strawberry-toast-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084824/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Halloween party witches Instagram story template, editable text
Halloween party witches Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686395/halloween-party-witches-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Lock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Lock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083942/lock-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Toothpick (c. 1939) by Frank Fumagalli
Toothpick (c. 1939) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084937/toothpick-c-1939-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884746/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Hot Coal Carrier (c. 1939) by Edith Miller
Hot Coal Carrier (c. 1939) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083784/hot-coal-carrier-c-1939-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884749/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbard
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082755/bootjack-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810837/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshall
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082751/bootjack-c-1939-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884744/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Ship's Trailboard (c. 1939) by Sadie Berman
Ship's Trailboard (c. 1939) by Sadie Berman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084586/ships-trailboard-c-1939-sadie-bermanFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845756/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
Silver Sugar Tongs (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084644/silver-sugar-tongs-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884752/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10526035/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Fob Seal (c. 1937) by Kalamian Walton
Fob Seal (c. 1937) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074928/fob-seal-c-1937-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor png element, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845493/saxophone-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor png element, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810656/saxophone-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Brooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
Brooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070034/brooch-and-bracelet-with-portrait-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845931/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Knife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerd
Knife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083884/knife-c-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884748/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Powder Horn (1938) by J J O Neill
Powder Horn (1938) by J J O Neill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081110/powder-horn-1938-neillFree Image from public domain license