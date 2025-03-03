Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmilkdrinkphotovaseJug (c. 1939) by John TarantinoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 898 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3065 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWorld milk day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521982/world-milk-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCider Jug (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083086/cider-jug-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734889/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseMiniature Flask (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084019/miniature-flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735701/world-milk-day-poster-templateView licensePitcher (1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081009/pitcher-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735239/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseFlask (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083505/flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735251/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseJar (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080368/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734939/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089351/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWorld milk day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735770/world-milk-day-poster-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy boba Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650328/healthy-boba-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseJug (1940-1941) by John Tarantino and Sara Garfinkelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086183/jug-1940-1941-john-tarantino-and-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain licenseRed Apples, vintage painting by Helene Schjerfbeck. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829367/png-1915-apple-artView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Elsie Weinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084266/pitcher-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain licenseIce cream cafe poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985797/ice-cream-cafe-poster-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083255/crock-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseFresh milk blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718373/fresh-milk-blog-banner-templateView licenseWine Keg (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085239/wine-keg-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's special Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650442/valentines-special-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075566/jug-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes, healthy drinks png digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927808/juice-boxes-healthy-drinks-png-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseFlask (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066011/flask-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes, healthy drinks digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927829/juice-boxes-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseJug (for Wine, Cider, or Vinegar) (c. 1941) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087905/jug-for-wine-cider-vinegar-c-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes background, healthy drinks digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907464/juice-boxes-background-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083867/jug-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseFlask (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083501/flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes background, healthy drinks digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927828/juice-boxes-background-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView licenseJar (c. 1941) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087889/jar-c-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseCactus care Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985843/cactus-care-facebook-post-templateView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseJuice boxes, healthy drinks digital painting, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956406/juice-boxes-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089532/pitcher-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseMilk, fruits & vegetable, food png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962374/milk-fruits-vegetable-food-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseVase (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072285/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license