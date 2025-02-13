Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecrossartpublic domaindrawingsknifeelectronicssymbolphotoLatch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van FelixOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 819 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2795 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseSalad cooking, healthy food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView licenseGridiron (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083671/gridiron-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Albert Taxsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083548/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain licenseArtisan butcher Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799792/artisan-butcher-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSuffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084824/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseFlower arrangement workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680779/flower-arrangement-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cuttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain licenseMeat industry Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936712/meat-industry-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLatch from Mission (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083931/latch-from-mission-c-1939-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licensePain quote Instagram post template, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8186426/pain-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-vintage-designView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207292/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseBrooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207294/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082751/bootjack-c-1939-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain licenseEditable healthy eating lifestyle sticker, collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931652/editable-healthy-eating-lifestyle-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082754/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseIron Shutter Latch (c. 1939) by William Paul Childershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083816/iron-shutter-latch-c-1939-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207569/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseClothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083124/clothes-pins-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain licensePain quote Instagram story template, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8188784/pain-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-designView licenseHinge (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083745/hinge-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseFlower arrangement workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680780/flower-arrangement-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGarden Gate Latch (c. 1940) by Maurice Van Felixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085928/garden-gate-latch-c-1940-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain licenseFlower arrangement workshop Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680778/flower-arrangement-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHinge (c. 1939) by Alexander Berthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083748/hinge-c-1939-alexander-berthFree Image from public domain licenseDeath podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18272362/death-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082756/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207005/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseHandmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083684/handmade-soldering-iron-1939-harvey-thossFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15206962/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Charles Cullenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084675/skewers-and-holder-c-1939-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain licenseFlower arrangement workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500666/flower-arrangement-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRain Gutter Stirrup (1939) by Harold Ballerdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084398/rain-gutter-stirrup-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain licenseArts and craft festival blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499594/arts-and-craft-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license