rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Leather Seat (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsleatherphotoantique
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989873/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Spur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084733/spur-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair
Vintage leather armchair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996507/vintage-leather-armchairView license
Stand for Missal (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
Stand for Missal (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084748/stand-for-missal-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059435/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086836/spur-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Nature drawing png vintage book mockup element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nature drawing png vintage book mockup element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9803227/nature-drawing-png-vintage-book-mockup-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083097/cigar-store-indian-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Antique pocket watches Instagram post template, editable text
Antique pocket watches Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735755/antique-pocket-watches-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071789/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Public garden post template, editable social media design
Public garden post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653513/public-garden-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Bit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
Bit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085441/bit-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Baptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Baptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072975/baptismal-font-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990204/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Earthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Earthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074632/earthenware-ale-bottle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990203/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Tooled Leather Cover for Baptismal Font (1936) by Gerald Transpota
Tooled Leather Cover for Baptismal Font (1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072148/tooled-leather-cover-for-baptismal-font-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989871/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071807/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Saddle (Technique Demonstration) (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
Saddle (Technique Demonstration) (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062634/saddle-technique-demonstration-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071805/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989178/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Wall Decoration, on Adobe Ranch House (c. 1939) by Frank C Barks
Wall Decoration, on Adobe Ranch House (c. 1939) by Frank C Barks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085092/wall-decoration-adobe-ranch-house-c-1939-frank-barksFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bridle Bit (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Bridle Bit (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070011/bridle-bit-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Saddle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Saddle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076815/saddle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Leather cover notebook mockup, editable design
Leather cover notebook mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820882/leather-cover-notebook-mockup-editable-designView license
Hand-carved Armchair (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Hand-carved Armchair (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075108/hand-carved-armchair-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Wooden home decor interior mockup, editable design
Wooden home decor interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670180/wooden-home-decor-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071790/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989176/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Missal Stand (1937) by Gerald Transpota
Missal Stand (1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075899/missal-stand-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071787/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Wrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078365/wrought-iron-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license