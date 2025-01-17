Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsleatherphotoantiqueLeather Seat (c. 1939) by Gerald TranspotaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 903 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3082 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989873/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084733/spur-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996507/vintage-leather-armchairView licenseStand for Missal (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084748/stand-for-missal-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059435/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086836/spur-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseNature drawing png vintage book mockup element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9803227/nature-drawing-png-vintage-book-mockup-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083097/cigar-store-indian-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseAntique pocket watches Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735755/antique-pocket-watches-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071789/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653513/public-garden-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBit (c. 1940) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085441/bit-c-1940-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBaptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072975/baptismal-font-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990204/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseEarthenware Ale Bottle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074632/earthenware-ale-bottle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990203/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseTooled Leather Cover for Baptismal Font (1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072148/tooled-leather-cover-for-baptismal-font-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989871/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071807/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseSaddle (Technique Demonstration) (1935/1942) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062634/saddle-technique-demonstration-19351942-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071805/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989178/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseWall Decoration, on Adobe Ranch House (c. 1939) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085092/wall-decoration-adobe-ranch-house-c-1939-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBridle Bit (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070011/bridle-bit-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseSaddle (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076815/saddle-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseLeather cover notebook mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820882/leather-cover-notebook-mockup-editable-designView licenseHand-carved Armchair (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075108/hand-carved-armchair-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseWooden home decor interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670180/wooden-home-decor-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071790/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989176/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseMissal Stand (1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075899/missal-stand-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071787/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWrought Iron Bit (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078365/wrought-iron-bit-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license