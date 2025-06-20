Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingselectronicsphotoantiquecc0Latch (c. 1939) by Fritz BoehmerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 971 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3315 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseZoar Buttermold (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085295/zoar-buttermold-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOrnamental Shadow Box (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084076/ornamental-shadow-box-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Deep Dish (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084118/pa-german-deep-dish-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licensePewter Cream Pitcher (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084215/pewter-cream-pitcher-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseLatch from Mission (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083931/latch-from-mission-c-1939-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085026/trivet-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseWhiskey Flask (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085214/whiskey-flask-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseFlower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083569/flower-pot-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePottery Picture Frame (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084329/pottery-picture-frame-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licensePa. German Bowl (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084080/pa-german-bowl-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseIron Shutter Latch (c. 1939) by William Paul Childershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083816/iron-shutter-latch-c-1939-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpringerle Board for Christmas Cakes (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084736/springerle-board-for-christmas-cakes-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseSuffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084827/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseZoar Fat Lamp (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078384/zoar-fat-lamp-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseDouble Mold (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079684/double-mold-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseCrimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseLamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080481/lamp-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseModern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074910/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree Door Latches (c. 1938) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081944/three-door-latches-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseHandled Door Latch (1940) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086012/handled-door-latch-1940-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license