Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagelockartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsknifephotodaggerLock (c. 1939) by Samuel W FordOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 947 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3232 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPain quote Instagram story template, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8188784/pain-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-designView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Mildred Ford and Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084681/skewers-and-holder-c-1939-mildred-ford-and-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseCrime book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView licenseSuffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084824/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1939) by W J Goodacrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082879/candle-holder-c-1939-goodacreFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseTool Box Hasp (c. 1938) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082013/tool-box-hasp-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseClock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157759/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView licenseKnife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083884/knife-c-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain licenseFixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082755/bootjack-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157764/beige-paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseTrailboard (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalbhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084984/trailboard-c-1939-beatrice-dekalbFree Image from public domain licenseMake Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082751/bootjack-c-1939-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseFence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseCrimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082754/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licensePatch Boxes of Kentucky Rifles (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076248/patch-boxes-kentucky-rifles-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084148/pa-german-plate-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseClothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083124/clothes-pins-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBrush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082756/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSpade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084717/spade-bit-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePennsylvania German Toy Dachshund (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076289/pennsylvania-german-toy-dachshund-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157967/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseShoulder Yoke (1939) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084598/shoulder-yoke-1939-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license