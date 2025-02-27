rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Man's Dressing Gown (c. 1939) by Jessie M Benge
Save
Edit Image
patternpersonartwatercolormansvintagefloral patterndesign
Happy Easter Instagram post template
Happy Easter Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459951/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065731/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Easter time Instagram post template
Easter time Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459927/easter-time-instagram-post-templateView license
Man's Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Man's Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067038/mans-dressing-gown-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585552/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065726/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585513/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065757/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Family love quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
Family love quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408506/family-love-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Man's Shoe (c. 1936) by Jessie M. Benge.
Man's Shoe (c. 1936) by Jessie M. Benge.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8229538/mans-shoe-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage frame desktop wallpaper
Editable vintage frame desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516989/editable-vintage-frame-desktop-wallpaperView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065727/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Social anxiety Facebook post template
Social anxiety Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064581/social-anxiety-facebook-post-templateView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065761/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Gentleman fashion poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gentleman fashion poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826410/png-american-art-blackView license
Man's Coat (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Man's Coat (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083959/mans-coat-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065709/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585591/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cap (1935/1942) by Jessie M Benge
Cap (1935/1942) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059391/cap-19351942-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Men's mental health Facebook post template
Men's mental health Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064532/mens-mental-health-facebook-post-templateView license
Coat (1935–1942) by Jessie M. Benge. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Coat (1935–1942) by Jessie M. Benge. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3361892/free-illustration-image-antique-apparel-artFree Image from public domain license
Mosque poster template, editable text and design
Mosque poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729775/mosque-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Benge
Dress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074563/dress-c-1937-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
New fashion collection poster template, editable advertisement
New fashion collection poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729001/new-fashion-collection-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Dress (c. 1939) by Jessie M Benge
Dress (c. 1939) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083401/dress-c-1939-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
New fashion collection, editable flyer template for branding
New fashion collection, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727216/new-fashion-collection-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M. Benge. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M. Benge. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3368417/free-illustration-image-antique-apparel-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor ancient statue editable design element set
Watercolor ancient statue editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16423304/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Jessie M. Benge. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Dress (1935/1942) by Jessie M. Benge. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3367664/free-illustration-image-antique-apparel-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral globe png element, editable environment design
Floral globe png element, editable environment design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553849/floral-globe-png-element-editable-environment-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M. Benge. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M. Benge. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3366701/free-illustration-image-antique-apparel-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709114/vintage-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
New fashion collection email header template, customizable design
New fashion collection email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727029/new-fashion-collection-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
Dress (ca. 1940) by Jessie M. Benge. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Dress (ca. 1940) by Jessie M. Benge. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3367690/free-illustration-image-antique-apparel-artFree Image from public domain license
New fashion collection Twitter ad template, editable text & design
New fashion collection Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727023/new-fashion-collection-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Purple Victorian gown illustration
Purple Victorian gown illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918359/purple-victorian-gown-illustrationView license
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065809/dressing-gown-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license