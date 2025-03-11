Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternpersonwatercolormansvintagefloral patterndesignpublic domainMan's Coat (c. 1939) by Henry De WolfeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 877 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2993 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. 