Man's Suit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Boy's Coat and Trousers (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man's Coat (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man's Coat (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man's Top Coat (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man's Shirt (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
English education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Trousers (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfe
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Puppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Figurehead from Bark "George" (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
Little boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Toy Bank: Policeman (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasser
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Boy's Suit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Cast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Woman's Riding Habit (1935/1942) by Henry De Wolfe
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Pantaloons (1935/1942) by Henry De Wolfe
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Pattern for Man's Suit (c. 1938) by Henry De Wolfe
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Figurehead "General Schofield" (c. 1939) by Molly Bodenstein
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man's Suit (c. 1936) by Esther Hansen
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Fireman's Hat (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
