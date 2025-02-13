Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagesunpublic domain cowboyspaintingartmansvintagepublic domainillustrationMan's Hat (c. 1939) by Alvin ShirenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 972 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3318 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJar with Cover (c. 1939) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083850/jar-with-cover-c-1939-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseOne of a kind Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007212/one-kind-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWoman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085262/womans-hood-c-1939-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseCowboy hat editable mockup, headwear apparelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11198605/cowboy-hat-editable-mockup-headwear-apparelView licenseStraw Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Badinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084809/straw-bonnet-c-1939-ferdinand-badinFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion ideas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499187/mens-fashion-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085267/womans-night-cap-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseHat (c. 1939) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083726/hat-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseBowl (c. 1940) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089000/bowl-c-1940-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080687/pa-german-bowl-c-1938-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseHistory podcast blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615201/history-podcast-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGemel Bottle (c. 1937) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074989/gemel-bottle-c-1937-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Covered Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080758/pa-german-covered-bowl-c-1938-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseManaging director profile poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713983/managing-director-profile-poster-templateView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064410/bonnet-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion ideas blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601141/mens-fashion-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChild's Bonnet (c. 1941) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087501/childs-bonnet-c-1941-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStraw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081836/straw-bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064385/bonnet-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion ideas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601148/mens-fashion-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078678/bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion ideas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601145/mens-fashion-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073073/bonnet-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic designer profile poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713982/graphic-designer-profile-poster-templateView licenseBonnet (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088965/bonnet-c-1940-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain licenseCologne for men instagram story template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672069/cologne-for-men-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHat (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066323/hat-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseCologne for men poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499084/cologne-for-men-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOpera Hood (c. 1937) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076013/opera-hood-c-1937-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14625319/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlown Glass (1935/1942) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059184/blown-glass-19351942-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14625213/cinco-mayo-facebook-story-templateView licenseVolunteer Fireman's Cap (1938) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082143/volunteer-firemans-cap-1938-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license