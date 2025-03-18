rawpixel
Mask (c. 1939) by Harry King
Mask party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460712/mask-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wolf's Head (c. 1939) by Harry King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085242/wolfs-head-c-1939-harry-kingFree Image from public domain license
Cyber security poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104598/cyber-security-poster-templateView license
Primitive Bust (c. 1939) by John Sullivan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084336/primitive-bust-c-1939-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic mood board mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081087/aesthetic-mood-board-mockup-customizable-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083105/cigar-store-indian-c-1939-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Ship's Sternpiece (c. 1939) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084590/ships-sternpiece-c-1939-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license
Day of the dead Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569794/day-the-dead-instagram-post-templateView license
Cast Iron Fence (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082982/cast-iron-fence-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Woman applying makeup, beauty, editable collage remix with copy space
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253918/woman-applying-makeup-beauty-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081966/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Creativity in children Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508307/creativity-children-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chalkware Figure (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082991/chalkware-figure-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Cyberbullying poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104576/cyberbullying-poster-templateView license
Fireplace Ornament (c. 1939) by Andrew Topolosky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083490/fireplace-ornament-c-1939-andrew-topoloskyFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220292/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082866/butter-mold-c-1939-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220280/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Garden Figure (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083602/garden-figure-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Beauty care background, lifestyle collage remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910170/beauty-care-background-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Billethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078625/billethead-from-ship-favorite-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Woman masking face, skincare routine illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184905/woman-masking-face-skincare-routine-illustration-editable-designView license
Trick Bank (c. 1939) by Edward W Buechner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085001/trick-bank-c-1939-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain license
Summer sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596943/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Carved Group: "Mennonites Homeward" (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082957/carved-group-mennonites-homeward-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Editable face mask mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10633552/editable-face-mask-mockup-designView license
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075254/hitching-post-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Editable beauty product, lifestyle collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8299539/editable-beauty-product-lifestyle-collage-remixView license
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082030/toy-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain license
Shopping guide blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598032/shopping-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079286/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Woman masking face png, skincare routine illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10186871/woman-masking-face-png-skincare-routine-illustration-editable-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073767/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Wear mask Twitter post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645508/wear-mask-twitter-post-template-editable-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073824/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Woman masking face, skincare routine illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176576/woman-masking-face-skincare-routine-illustration-editable-designView license
Head of San Jose (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083734/head-san-jose-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Cashback Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596954/cashback-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Masonic Picture (c. 1939) by Michael Lauretano and Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083993/masonic-picture-c-1939-michael-lauretano-and-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license