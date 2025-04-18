rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Meat Chopper (c. 1939) by Eugene R Szepessy
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsmeatphotospoontool
Croissant watercolor, editable remix design
Croissant watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884891/croissant-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Chopper (c. 1939) by John R Towers
Chopper (c. 1939) by John R Towers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083067/chopper-c-1939-john-towersFree Image from public domain license
Croissant watercolor, editable remix design
Croissant watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10609368/croissant-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084900/tie-back-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Croissant watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Croissant watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10846858/croissant-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Croissant watercolor, editable remix design
Croissant watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10846962/croissant-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Spur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
Spur (c. 1939) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084733/spur-c-1939-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Croissant watercolor, editable remix design
Croissant watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884988/croissant-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Chopping Knife (1935/1942) by Hester Duany
Chopping Knife (1935/1942) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059556/chopping-knife-19351942-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Croissant watercolor png element, editable remix design
Croissant watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10846235/croissant-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Warming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
Warming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085151/warming-pan-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Croissant watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Croissant watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884947/croissant-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082609/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Meat & vegetable, cute food cooking set element editable design
Meat & vegetable, cute food cooking set element editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789412/meat-vegetable-cute-food-cooking-set-element-editable-designView license
Bit and Countersink (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Bit and Countersink (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088949/bit-and-countersink-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Cosmetics collection sale blog banner template, editable text
Cosmetics collection sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603761/cosmetics-collection-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Sewing Stand (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
Sewing Stand (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070780/sewing-stand-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Steakhouse restaurant poster template
Steakhouse restaurant poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517481/steakhouse-restaurant-poster-templateView license
Pie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Pie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084232/pie-crust-fluter-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Kitchenware, vegetables & ingredients illustration set, editable design
Kitchenware, vegetables & ingredients illustration set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775008/kitchenware-vegetables-ingredients-illustration-set-editable-designView license
Fire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074861/fire-tongs-shovel-and-jamb-hooks-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
New makeup collection blog banner template, editable text
New makeup collection blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603505/new-makeup-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Glass Pen (1935/1942) by Amos C Brinton
Glass Pen (1935/1942) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060726/glass-pen-19351942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Summer bbq poster template
Summer bbq poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517712/summer-bbq-poster-templateView license
Mercury Barometer (c. 1940) by Ray Price
Mercury Barometer (c. 1940) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086342/mercury-barometer-c-1940-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Baking tool aesthetic, glove, rolling pin remix, editable design
Baking tool aesthetic, glove, rolling pin remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820169/baking-tool-aesthetic-glove-rolling-pin-remix-editable-designView license
Naval Clapper (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
Naval Clapper (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084062/naval-clapper-c-1939-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain license
Baking tool aesthetic, glove, rolling pin remix, editable design
Baking tool aesthetic, glove, rolling pin remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813639/baking-tool-aesthetic-glove-rolling-pin-remix-editable-designView license
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088507/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable ramen digital paint illustration, Japanese noodles
Editable ramen digital paint illustration, Japanese noodles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12060635/editable-ramen-digital-paint-illustration-japanese-noodlesView license
Iron Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Samuel Fineman
Iron Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075355/iron-hitching-post-c-1937-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food ingredient set, editable design element
watercolor food ingredient set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132046/watercolor-food-ingredient-set-editable-design-elementView license
Figure of a Deer (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Figure of a Deer (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074778/figure-deer-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Botanical products poster template, editable text and design
Botanical products poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602469/botanical-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Gold Spike (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonet
Gold Spike (c. 1936) by Sebastian Simonet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066181/gold-spike-c-1936-sebastian-simonetFree Image from public domain license
Curry restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
Curry restaurant Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468051/curry-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Chambers
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Chambers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088487/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-chambersFree Image from public domain license
Asian food festival Facebook post template
Asian food festival Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721180/asian-food-festival-facebook-post-templateView license
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083124/clothes-pins-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain license