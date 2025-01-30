rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Medicine Cabinet (c. 1939) by Mattie P Goodman
Save
Edit Image
medicineartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoantique
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Duncan Phyfe Sewing Cabinet (c. 1939) by Mattie P Goodman
Duncan Phyfe Sewing Cabinet (c. 1939) by Mattie P Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083413/duncan-phyfe-sewing-cabinet-c-1939-mattie-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Writing Desk, Lap (c. 1941) by Mattie P Goodman
Writing Desk, Lap (c. 1941) by Mattie P Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088429/writing-desk-lap-c-1941-mattie-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059447/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083019/chest-drawers-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Blanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynn
Blanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064348/blanket-chest-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719696/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
Chest (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073609/chest-c-1937-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Furniture sale Instagram post template, editable text
Furniture sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614786/furniture-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Copper-studded Door (One of a Pair) (c. 1939) by Mary Hansen
Copper-studded Door (One of a Pair) (c. 1939) by Mary Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083175/copper-studded-door-one-pair-c-1939-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Painted Wooden Chest (c. 1939) by Daniel Fletcher
Painted Wooden Chest (c. 1939) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084179/painted-wooden-chest-c-1939-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Chest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartier
Chest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083004/chest-c-1939-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Court Cupboard (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
Court Cupboard (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065260/court-cupboard-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor houseplant element set remix
Watercolor houseplant element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987761/watercolor-houseplant-element-set-remixView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083042/chest-with-drawer-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Joe Brennan
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Joe Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083020/chest-drawers-c-1939-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Family medicine Instagram post template, editable text
Family medicine Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597578/family-medicine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079137/cellaret-c-1938-arthur-johnson-and-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor houseplant element set remix
Watercolor houseplant element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14988201/watercolor-houseplant-element-set-remixView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
Corner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087590/corner-cupboard-c-1941-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor houseplant element set remix
Watercolor houseplant element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987817/watercolor-houseplant-element-set-remixView license
Hanging Closet (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Hanging Closet (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086018/hanging-closet-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor houseplant element set remix
Watercolor houseplant element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14988204/watercolor-houseplant-element-set-remixView license
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079534/cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084985/trastero-chest-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license